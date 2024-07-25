Karis Jagger: Mick Jagger’s Disowned Daughter

Mick Jagger is a father to eight children. He was married and divorced once, but he also had other relationships. These resulted in eight children with five partners. Jagger currently has five grandchildren and one great-grandchild.

Jagger had his first child with the singer and actress Marsha Hunt. He met Hunt in 1969, but she was married at that time. Jagger and Hunt still had a relationship. Hunt was pregnant with Karis Hunt Jagger when they decided to separate in June 1970. Karis was born on November 7, 1970.

Many of Jagger’s children lived under the spotlight, but his relationship with Karis wasn’t good. As it turns out, the Stones singer disowned her when she was born.

Jagger Didn’t Want To Be Involved In Karis’ Life

Marsha Hunt was the lead vocalist in the musical ‘Hair’ when Mick Jagger first met her. He approached Marsha to ask her to be on the cover of Stones’ single ‘Honky Tony Women.’ Hunt kindly refused Jagger’s offer, but he didn’t want to give up and turned up at her apartment. The two then started dating, and Jagger wrote the song ‘Brown Sugar’ for Hunt.

The actress was married to Mike Ratledge, and Mick Jagger was in a relationship with Marianne Faithfull then. He ended the relationship and asked Hunt to move into his home.

The pair started living together, and they welcomed their daughter Karis in November 1970. Hunt decided to move out of Jagger’s home due to the issues between them. Jagger then started dating Bianca Jagger and married her in 1971. He was Karis’ father, but he didn’t want to be involved in her life. The singer also refused to finance her upbringing. This caused legal trouble and forced Jagger to put £10,000 into a trust fund for Karis.

Jagger’s lawyers asked Hunt to sign papers to state Jagger wasn’t Karis’ father. Marsha Hunt and the seven-year-old Karis then moved to America in 1979, and she didn’t hesitate to tell her daughter that her father was the Rolling Stones frontman. The singer finally accepted her as his daughter when Karis was 12.

Jagger was dating Jerry Hall, and she made efforts for their reunion.

Marsha Hunt once told Daily Mail she sang Karis Rolling Stones songs every night. Hunt then said she didn’t know how things would’ve been for Karis if Mick Jagger was present in her life as a father:

“I read to her every night, sang to her. I have no idea how different things would have been if Mick had been part of her life, but I know that the influence of celebrity, and all that goes with it, is difficult for children. He had to step down from a pedestal and say, ‘Yes, I’m her dad, come home with me,’ when he had publicly said something else.”

Karis and Mick then formed a father-and-daughter relationship. Jerry Hall invited Karis to family events. The rock icon also attended his daughter’s graduation and wedding. Karis was there when Jagger accepted a knighthood from Prince Charles. She also attended Mick’s father’s funeral in 2006. Karis is currently a volunteer teacher and a philanthropist like her father.