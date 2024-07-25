Jonathan Davis’ ‘HIV’ Tattoo And Its Tragic Backstory

Korn lead singer Jonathan Davis has a troubling background. His unique character helped him later in his music career, but it also caused him to get picked on at an early age. Many would let the hate get in the way of their success, but Davis made fun of those haters by getting a tattoo dedicated to them.

Davis Was Bullied For Being Different

Davis attended Highland High School, and he was constantly bullied for his attitude, style, and the music he listened to. He put on eyeliner, wore baggy clothes, and enjoyed listening to new-wave music back then.

Bullies called Davis homophobic slurs due to his ‘different’ appearance. Little did they know that these would bring him international success later on in his life. David decided not to let those homophobes get away with it. He had an idea to prove them wrong.

He Got A Tattoo Dedicated To His Bullies

Davis was often called names such as ‘faggot.’ The constant bullying inspired the Korn frontman’s work with the band. He released a song named ‘Faget‘ on October 11, 1994, as the sixth track from Korn’s self-titled debut studio album.

His time during high school left its mark on Jonathan Davis’ adult life. He wanted to tease the traumatizing days of his past with an actual tattoo. The Korn icon had ‘HIV’ tattooed on his upper left arm, in capitals, to mock being bullied.

What better way to prove all the haters from high school wrong than becoming one of the most successful musicians in the metal scene? His huge ‘HIV’ tattoo was a tribute to those who underestimated his capabilities.