Kirk Hammett Names ‘Hero Of The Day’ As His Greatest Metallica Solo

Metallica’s lead guitarist Kirk Hammett revealed his picks for his most memorable guitar solos in an interview with Guitar World. He reflected on several standout moments from his career during the discussion of his extensive guitar work with the band.

“I think I’ll say it’s the one from ‘Hero of the Day.’ Every note counts and fits perfectly,” Hammett said. “I feel like everything is in its right place, and the solo lifts the song to another level, which I always try to do – even if I’m not always successful.”

“There’s another solo I really like – I’ve tried to relearn it, and I just can’t f*ckin’ nail it,” he continued. “It’s the one from The ‘Unforgiven III.’ Some of the playing is out of time, but it sounds super-effective.”

“It can happen: you’ll play something out of time but it just friggin’ works,” Hammett explained. “It’s crazy. And because it’s out of time, it’s hard for me to relearn because I always want to play in time. It feels unnatural, even though I’m the one who originally played it!”

The guitarist highlighted his work on ‘Fuel’ as another personal favorite. He performed this solo with his cherished green Stratocaster from the ‘I Disappear’ video.

Hammett’s reflections provide a rare glimpse into his creative process. His candid discussion about these solos helps understand his broader contributions to the band’s sound.

Notable Guitar Solos

Metal Injection’s coverage revealed that Hammett consistently ranks ‘One’ and ‘Fade to Black’ among his favorite solos alongside ‘Hero of the Day.’ The solo from ‘One’ holds special significance because Hammett improvised it largely during the recording session.

The spontaneous creation of the ‘One’ solo showcases Hammett’s ability to create memorable guitar work instantly. This skill has become one of his trademarks in the studio.

Musical Versatility

Far Out Magazine documented Hammett’s diverse playing style. His approach incorporates elements from flamenco, jazz, classical, and blues influences. This versatility has shaped Metallica’s distinctive sound throughout the decades.

The importance of his contributions became evident when his solos were absent from the band’s 2000 album ‘St. Anger.’ This absence highlighted how crucial his work is to Metallica’s signature sound.

Evolution Of Style

Guitar World highlighted Hammett’s preference for emotional expression over technical showmanship. His philosophy of ‘playing from the heart’ and appreciation for simple, melodic solos shows his evolution as a guitarist.

This approach has shaped his recent work. He now focuses on creating memorable melodies rather than displaying technical prowess, as shown in his comments about the ‘Hero of the Day’ solo.