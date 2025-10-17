Lou Gramm Reflects on Kelly Hansen’s Retirement and New Chapter

Lou Gramm recently shared his thoughts on Kelly Hansen’s retirement from Foreigner, expressing his full support for Hansen’s decision to focus on his personal life, according to American Songwriter.

Gramm explained the personal factors behind Hansen’s departure, noting the singer’s growing relationship and family priorities. “[Hansen] met and fell in love with [a woman,] and as the relationship deepened, she has two children and he wants to spend all his time with her and the two young children,” Gramm said. “And they bought a house together and everything. So, I wish him well.”

The former Foreigner frontman also offered a humorous take on the band’s stage of life. “I mean … nobody’s a spring chicken in that outfit anyways,” he continued. “And apparently that’s his first serious relationship in many, many years. And I wish him the best.”

Hansen’s retirement marks the close of an important era for Foreigner. After many years as the group’s lead vocalist, he officially stepped away in 2025.

According to YouTube coverage, Kelly Hansen officially retired as Foreigner’s frontman in May 2025, concluding his time with the band during a farewell tour that wrapped up in October 2025. His final performance took place on October 11, 2025, at the Estess Arena, Hard Rock Casino & Hotel in Atlantic City, where he delivered an emotional goodbye alongside original members of the band.

After Hansen’s departure, Luis Maldonado assumed the role of lead singer. Having joined Foreigner as a multi-instrumentalist in 2021, Maldonado was initially hesitant to step into the spotlight but soon became a natural fit for the position.

As reported by AXS TV, bassist Jeff Pilson shared that Maldonado has brought a renewed sense of energy to the group. This transition marks a fresh chapter for Foreigner, allowing them to carry their legacy forward with new talent leading the way.

By continuing with Maldonado, the band demonstrates its dedication to preserving its music and legacy while honoring Hansen’s choice to focus on his personal life and newfound family happiness.