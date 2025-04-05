Marie DeLonge: Who Is Blink-182 Singer Tom DeLonge’s Wife

Tom DeLonge, known for his role in the iconic pop-punk band Blink-182, has found love again after his previous marriage. According to People, his journey to finding happiness with Marie DeLonge represents a new chapter in his personal life. Their relationship is characterized by a blend of privacy and occasional glimpses into their life together.

The Path To New Love

Tom DeLonge’s 18-year marriage to Jennifer Jenkins ended in 2019 after a two-year separation period. He continued co-parenting his children, Ava Elizabeth and Jonas Rocket DeLonge, with his ex-wife during this transition. Tom then met Marie, who brought two children from her previous relationship into their blended family dynamic.

A Private Romance

The couple’s relationship became public knowledge in late 2019. They maintained a notably low profile throughout their courtship. Tom casually revealed on Instagram in April 2021 that he and Marie had been engaged for over a year. His playful social media apology to fans – “Sorry I only told you all a couple days ago” – offered a rare glimpse into their personal life.

The Wedding And Current Life

According to Citimuzik, the couple chose a simple courthouse ceremony after their year-and-a-half engagement. This decision perfectly aligned with their low-key approach to their relationship. They consistently prioritized intimacy over public display.

Marie DeLonge maintains a private social media presence today. Details about her career and previous life remain largely unknown to the public. Tom occasionally shares photos of his wife on Instagram. Their family life remains protected from the public eye, creating a careful balance between their public and private personas.

Creative Support And Partnership

iHeart reports that Marie has significantly supported Tom’s diverse creative endeavors. She has stood by his musical projects with Angels & Airwaves and his research into unexplained phenomena. Their partnership has enabled Tom to explore his various interests without constraint. Their relationship extends beyond the personal sphere into creative collaboration.

Family Integration

The couple has built a harmonious blended family environment. People notes that Tom has embraced his role as a stepfather to Marie’s two children. He maintains his co-parenting relationship with his ex-wife Jennifer. This careful balance demonstrates their commitment to their children’s well-being while building their new life together.

Public Life Balance

The couple maintains a remarkably private life despite Tom’s high-profile status in the music industry. Marie keeps her social media accounts private. Tom shares only selected moments of their life together. This intentional approach to privacy has helped them build a strong foundation for their relationship away from the public spotlight.