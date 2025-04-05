REO Speedwagon’s Bruce Hall Confirms Pre-Recorded Option For Kevin Cronin

REO Speedwagon bassist Bruce Hall addressed fans’ concerns about Kevin Cronin’s absence in a recent Facebook post. The band announced the reunion show after concluding their touring career. Cronin previously stated the scheduled date didn’t work for him.

“We’ve requested just that!” Hall responded to a fan’s suggestion about including Cronin via pre-recorded video. “Not sure if he will, but honestly trying all ways to ensure he’s included.”

The situation highlights deeper complexities within the band’s recent history. The members continue their efforts to maintain unity despite challenges.

Band’s Retirement Context

Consequence revealed that REO Speedwagon ended their touring career earlier this year. The decision stemmed from ‘irreconcilable differences’ between Cronin and Hall.

This pivotal moment led to the current situation surrounding the reunion show plans.

Cronin’s Legacy

Vinyl Me Please documented Cronin’s impact as the band’s lead singer and songwriter. His contributions shaped REO Speedwagon’s success through iconic hits like ‘I Can’t Fight This Feeling’ and ‘Keep on Loving You.’

His absence from the reunion show carries significant weight, given his decades-long influence on the band’s success.

Current Situation

Ultimate Classic Rock confirmed that the special one-night performance will take place on June 14, 2025, in Champaign, Illinois.

Cronin expressed his disappointment about the exclusion from the event. He stated he felt ‘falsely accused’ of declining the invitation due to scheduling conflicts. This development adds another dimension to the ongoing situation.