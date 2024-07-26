Mark Knopfler’s Actress Daughter Issy Knopfler

Issy Knopfler has an aspiring story because she didn’t just rely on her dad’s fame to get where she is today.

Issy’s father is Dire Straits’ Mark Knopfler. Her mother, Kitty Aldridge, is a British actress and writer. Issy also has a younger sister named Katya Ruby Rose Knopfler.

Mark Knopfler has been married three times. His first marriage was to Kathy White. He then married Lourdes Salomone in 1983, and they had twin sons in 1987. This marriage ended in 1993. Mark married Kitty Aldridge in Barbados on Valentine’s Day in 1997, and they have two daughters together, including Issy.

Her family is famous, but Issy worked hard to make a name for herself. She didn’t just use her dad’s fame to get roles. She went to acting schools and worked with well-known directors and co-stars. These helped her learn and grow as an actress.

You May Know Her From ‘Before We Die’

Issy is best known for her role in the TV show ‘Before We Die.’ She plays Bianca Mimica in the show. Issy also appeared in short films such as ‘End Point,’ ‘Egerton,’ ‘Two,’ ‘Tully,’ ‘Elm,’ and ‘Richardson.’ All are released between 2019 and 2020. She starred in ‘Everything I Ever Wanted to Tell My Daughter About Men’ and ‘And Anne.’

Issy Knopfler is also a producer. She is active on social media, and you can reach out to her via her Instagram: @issyknopfler. She currently has over 10,000 followers. She joined Twitter in June 2014 and you can find her under the same name.

Issy’s boyfriend is Charlie Field. He is an actor and writer born on September 20, 1993, in London and raised in Germany. Issy’s net worth is not known at this time. However, Mark Knopfler is estimated to be worth $105 million according to CelebrityNetWorth.