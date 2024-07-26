Eric Clapton’s Wife Melia McEnery

Eric Clapton’s marriage to Pattie Boyd was filled with challenges and heartbreak. Their relationship, perhaps, was doomed from the moment they set eyes on one another, as Boyd was the wife of Eric’s close friend George Harrison.

Their relationship wasn’t smooth sailing even after Boyd left George and married Eric. The guitarist cheated on Pattie numerous times. He even fathered two children with two different women while his wife was seeing doctors and trying her chance with IVF to have her own children.

Eric met his now-wife, McEnery, at an exclusive party in Los Angeles. The two clicked off right away and quickly bonded. They preferred to keep their relationship a secret before going public and tying the knot in 2002 with a private ceremony.

Clapton and Melia have been together ever since, and it seems that Eric finally managed to settle down and enjoy the benefits of marriage. So, let’s learn more about the woman who got Clapton to say, ‘Hey, a healthy marriage isn’t so bad, after all.’

What We Know About Melia McEnery

McEnery was born on February 1, 1976, in Columbia, United States. Little is known about her family, but her mother is of Korean-English descent and her father has Scottish-English ancestry. Melia is not one to share all about herself with the public, so we have not so much information about her.

She was only in her early 20s when she met Clapton in 1999. Clapton was 54 at the time, and he is 31 years older than McEnery. Still, that was no problem for the couple. They got married after dating for almost three years.

The couple then had three daughters named Julie Rose (2001), Ella May (2003), and Sophie Belle (2005).

Melia joins Eric during ceremonies, exclusive parties, and award shows, but she doesn’t like the spotlight as much as her husband. She prefers to keep a low profile and lead a much quieter life with her family. She reportedly engages in philanthropy and charitable work.