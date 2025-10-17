Matt Sorum Explains His Decision to Skip the Guns N’ Roses Comeback

Matt Sorum’s revelation about why he declined an invitation to perform with Guns N’ Roses came to light in a recently resurfaced interview on Legends: Podcast.

During the conversation, the drummer discussed whether he had seen the band’s reunited lineup perform and addressed the offer for him to appear as a guest. When asked if he had attended a show featuring Axl Rose alongside original members Duff McKagan and Slash since their 2015 reunion, Sorum responded: “No, I haven’t got the invite. ‘Hey, come watch the band.’ I’m, like, ‘Eh, I don’t think so.’”

He went on to explain the reason behind his decision to turn down their invitation to perform. “They invited me to come play [with them as a guest], and I declined,” he said. “I didn’t think it made sense to go play — what? — two songs and then do what? I mean, I play music. I play with musicians.”

Reflecting on his own path, Sorum shared his thoughts on where his musical career stands today. “So that’s cool. Whatever they’re doing is cool,” he added. “I’m still living this vagabond dream of journeyman. I kind of like where I’m at as far as taking twists and turns…”

Sorum’s absence from the reunion tour represents a noteworthy moment in the band’s timeline, given his vital role during one of their most successful eras.

According to Wikipedia, Sorum served as Guns N’ Roses’ drummer from 1990 to 1997, stepping in after the departure of original drummer Steven Adler. During that time, he contributed to three studio albums — Use Your Illusion I (1991), Use Your Illusion II (1991), and The Spaghetti Incident? (1993) — and toured extensively on the massively successful Use Your Illusion world tour, one of the longest and most profitable tours in rock history.

The 2015 reunion Sorum referenced saw Slash and Duff McKagan rejoin Axl Rose for the first time in more than two decades. The Not in This Lifetime… Tour, which launched in 2016, went on to become one of the highest-grossing concert tours ever. However, instead of bringing Sorum back as drummer, the band continued with Frank Ferrer, who had joined in 2006.

Since leaving Guns N’ Roses, Sorum has pursued a prolific career across multiple projects. His official website highlights his work with supergroups like Velvet Revolver and Kings of Chaos, as well as his tours with Hollywood Vampires between 2015 and 2017. His current primary focus is Deadland Ritual, a band that includes Geezer Butler of Black Sabbath, Steve Stevens from Billy Idol’s band, and vocalist Franky Perez.

Spin reported that Sorum also collaborates with Billy F. Gibbons of ZZ Top on new music, contributing as a drummer, co-writer, and co-producer. His varied body of work underscores his commitment to remaining an active “journeyman” musician rather than revisiting the past through nostalgia-based reunions.

The Legends: Podcast interview was originally recorded in 2024 and has recently resurfaced online.