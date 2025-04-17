Mike Portnoy Says Things With James LaBrie Finally Healed After Years

Mike Portnoy has detailed his reconciliation process with Dream Theater bandmates in a recent interview with Q with Tom Power. The path to reunion started with John Petrucci and reached its conclusion through a pivotal meeting with vocalist James LaBrie in late 2022.

“Well, the first step was I needed to mend the personal relationships with all four of the other guys in the band, ’cause I know I hurt them when I left them, and I always felt really bad about that,” Portnoy explained. “I made a decision that essentially was very selfish, leaving the band at… We had just played Madison Square Garden with Iron Maiden and then, like, a month later I left the band.”

“And it came slowly,” he continued. “First myself and John Petrucci started hanging out socially. Our families are our friends. Our wives used to play in a band together. Our kids are friends.”

“The final piece of that puzzle was James LaBrie, ’cause I hadn’t spoken to James in over a decade,” Portnoy revealed. “And he held a grudge with me, and I had tried to make amends many times with him, and he just wasn’t ready. And at one point towards the end of ’22, I think it was, I went and saw Dream Theater in New York and was able to see James in person for the first time, and within a minute everything melted away. Within a minute, it was big hugs, kisses: ‘I love you. I miss you.’ And all of that bullsh*t that transpired for years, all the drama immediately melted away.”

This emotional reunion represents a crucial moment in Dream Theater’s history. It comes after more than a decade of separation and personal growth for all members.

The Path To Reconciliation

Metal Injection reported that the reunion process began during the pandemic. Portnoy and Petrucci reconnected while working on Petrucci’s 2020 solo album ‘Terminal Velocity.’

Their successful collaboration opened doors to new projects. This included work on Liquid Tension Experiment’s 2021 album, which eventually led to the complete Dream Theater reunion.

Changes In Dynamic

Drumeo highlighted Portnoy’s evolution in his return to the band. He has moved away from his previous controlling approach to embrace a more collaborative role.

The band now operates with greater collective input. This new dynamic reflects the wisdom and maturity gained during their time apart.

The Transition Period

Progressive Ears documented Mike Mangini’s 13-year tenure as Dream Theater’s drummer following Portnoy’s 2010 departure. This period allowed independent growth for both the band and Portnoy.

The reunion symbolizes more than a simple return. It marks an evolution in their musical relationship, founded on mutual respect and their shared progressive metal legacy.