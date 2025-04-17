Kirk Hammett Praises AC/DC’s Angus Young’s Emotional Guitar Style

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett shared his thoughts on AC/DC’s Angus Young in a recent interview with Consequence. The discussion was part of Consequence’s Guitar Week, where Hammett presented his list of essential albums for guitarists.

“I’ve never really spoken enough about how great of a guitar player Angus Young is. Let me just get the obvious out of the way: Angus and Malcolm are amazing rhythm guitar players,” Hammett said. “Malcolm was even better than Angus in terms of playing rhythm, but they’re both right up there as rhythm players.”

“And then Angus has a bluesy, boogie-boogie kind of rock feel that I just love,” he continued. “It’s filled with feeling and emotion and ballsiness. It’s hard to take him seriously when you first see Angus. He’s dressed up in the schoolboy outfit and they’re singing songs about big balls, but man, his guitar playing, it really means something every time he goes into a solo.”

“There’s so much emotion. It’s so heartfelt, and he’s playing the right thing for the song,” Hammett added. “He plays with so much swing, too. He’s just one of the best feel-type players out there.”

The comments demonstrate a deep connection between two generations of guitar legends. They highlight the lasting impact of distinctive playing styles in rock music.

Hammett’s Musical Evolution

Insights from Get My Guitar revealed that diverse influences shaped Kirk Hammett’s playing style. His musical foundation draws from classic rock, blues, and early metal guitarists like Jimi Hendrix, Michael Schenker, and Uli Jon Roth.

His work demonstrates a strong appreciation for emotional resonance in guitar playing. He combines technical prowess with expressive techniques, particularly his signature use of the wah pedal.

The Hendrix Connection

Guitar World noted Hammett’s recognition of Jimi Hendrix as a pioneer. Hendrix created the heavier sound that would later influence the birth of heavy metal itself.

Hammett’s appreciation for emotionally resonant music while maintaining unique identity mirrors his admiration for Angus Young’s playing style.

Technical Mastery

Riff Hard documented Hammett’s journey through various styles and techniques. His mastery of the instrument has given him deep insight into other guitarists’ technical abilities.

His understanding of both technical and emotional aspects of guitar playing has established him as a respected voice in musical analysis. This expertise allows him to offer meaningful perspectives on his fellow musicians’ work.