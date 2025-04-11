News

Motionless In White’s Chris Motionless Reveals Early Financial Struggles

Editorial Team
By Editorial Team 3 Min Read
Photo Credit: Heavymetal.dk/YouTube

Chris Motionless, frontman of Motionless In White, shared insights about the band’s biggest challenges in an interview with Primordial Radio. He focused on the financial hardships touring bands face during their early career days.

“I would say probably the most obvious one to me is just the financial aspect of being in a touring band,” Chris stated. “Thankfully, we started touring when things were cheaper.”

“Putting 10 of your friends in a 12 passenger van and touring in the winter with zero money making nothing,” he continued. “You’re stealing everything off from Walmart to eat. Those challenges of basically going out there with money that you worked your real job for and now you’re out for 2 weeks or 3 weeks or however long.”

“All those like early stories that bands have to well at least used to have to experience,” he added, reflecting on the band’s journey. “We got lucky and that we grinded and grinded and finally ended up in the right place at the right time and then we seized that opportunity.”

The band’s evolution from struggling newcomers to established artists exemplifies the metal music industry’s transformation over the past decade.

Early Career Breakthrough

Photo Credit: Motionless In White/Instagram

Talent scout Zach Neil discovered the band and secured them a spot on the Vans Warped Tour, as documented by The Metal Verse. This opportunity led to their contract with Masquerade Recordings and the release of their debut EP ‘The Whorror’ in 2007.

The band built a dedicated local following through their early touring experiences. This foundation proved crucial for their success in the competitive metalcore scene.

Modern Industry Challenges

Photo Credit: Kerrang! Radio/YouTube

A study from Cornell University revealed that metal bands now face unique financial challenges. The music industry’s digital transformation has fundamentally altered revenue generation methods.

Live performances and merchandise sales have become primary income sources for modern bands. The rise of streaming platforms has disrupted traditional revenue models.

Evolution Of Band Economics

Photo Credit: Motionless In White/YouTube

University of North Georgia researchers found that emerging artists face greater economic obstacles today compared to Motionless In White’s early days.

The band’s story demonstrates how persistence and adaptability can lead to success in the modern metal scene. Financial challenges continue to shape the industry’s landscape.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Linkin Park’s Dave ‘Phoenix’ Farrell Praises Emily Armstrong’s Vocal Prowess

Trending

Linkin Park’s Dave ‘Phoenix’ Farrell Praises Emily Armstrong’s Vocal Prowess

Linkin Park bassist Dave 'Phoenix' Farrell discussed working with Emily Armstrong in a recent interview

Justin Hawkins Praises Sleep Token’s New Song ‘Caramel’

The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins shared his thoughts on Sleep Token's latest release, 'Caramel' in

Metallica Announces Fan-Focused Documentary ‘Metallica Saved My Life’

Metallica has revealed plans for a new documentary focusing on their dedicated fanbase in an

Kirk Hammett Names ‘Hero Of The Day’ As His Greatest Metallica Solo

Metallica's lead guitarist Kirk Hammett revealed his picks for his most memorable guitar solos in

Slash Quits Twitter After Multiple Security Breaches

Legendary guitarist Slash has announced his departure from Twitter/X in a statement shared on the

Lost your password?