News

Linkin Park’s Dave ‘Phoenix’ Farrell Praises Emily Armstrong’s Vocal Prowess

Editorial Team
By Editorial Team 3 Min Read
Photo Credit: Dave Phoenix Farrell/Instagram

Linkin Park bassist Dave ‘Phoenix’ Farrell discussed working with Emily Armstrong in a recent interview with 98 Rock Baltimore. He highlighted Armstrong’s vocal capabilities and her seamless integration with the band.

“I was telling people very early on — they’d ask me about Emily. My inner circle or family would know obviously what I’m doing and what we’re looking at, and my description of Emily was that she is the absolute destroyer vocally,” Farrell said. “[She] can do all the things and can just do them in a way that seems so effortless and awesome.”

“Even more importantly, Emily just fits with us,” he continued. “It felt like we had known each other forever when we first started getting together, and it was just easy and fluid, relationally, in that sense. So for us, that was one of the biggest things.”

This endorsement marks a significant moment for Linkin Park as the band embraces a new chapter with Armstrong.

Musical Background

Photo Credit: Emily Armstrong/Instagram

Documentation from biographical sources revealed Armstrong’s extensive musical journey before Linkin Park. She established herself in the rock scene after co-founding the Los Angeles-based band Dead Sara in 2005.

Her musical versatility shone through collaborations with The Offspring. She also made a notable contribution to Courtney Love’s Hole on their 2010 album ‘Nobody’s Daughter.’

Linkin Park Integration

Photo Credit: Linkin Park/YouTube

AltWire documented Armstrong’s milestone debut with Linkin Park during a livestreamed concert on September 5, 2024. This performance introduced her as the band’s new co-lead vocalist.

The band released their album ‘From Zero’ on November 15, 2024. The record showcased Armstrong’s vocal talents within Linkin Park’s signature sound.

Fan Reception

Photo Credit: Linkin Park/YouTube

Loudwire noted the enthusiastic response to Armstrong’s powerful vocals and natural chemistry with the band.

This positive reception has reinforced the band’s decision. Linkin Park now enters a promising new era with Armstrong as an integral member of their evolving sound.

TAGGED: , , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Dope Frontman Edsel Dope’s Net Worth In 2025 Revealed

Trending

Justin Hawkins Praises Sleep Token’s New Song ‘Caramel’

The Darkness frontman Justin Hawkins shared his thoughts on Sleep Token's latest release, 'Caramel' in

Metallica Announces Fan-Focused Documentary ‘Metallica Saved My Life’

Metallica has revealed plans for a new documentary focusing on their dedicated fanbase in an

Kirk Hammett Names ‘Hero Of The Day’ As His Greatest Metallica Solo

Metallica's lead guitarist Kirk Hammett revealed his picks for his most memorable guitar solos in

Slash Quits Twitter After Multiple Security Breaches

Legendary guitarist Slash has announced his departure from Twitter/X in a statement shared on the

KISS Faces Fan Backlash Over Tommy Thayer’s Unmasked Reunion Show

KISS has announced new details about their upcoming Las Vegas fan festival through their official

Lost your password?