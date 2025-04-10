Linkin Park’s Dave ‘Phoenix’ Farrell Praises Emily Armstrong’s Vocal Prowess

Linkin Park bassist Dave ‘Phoenix’ Farrell discussed working with Emily Armstrong in a recent interview with 98 Rock Baltimore. He highlighted Armstrong’s vocal capabilities and her seamless integration with the band.

“I was telling people very early on — they’d ask me about Emily. My inner circle or family would know obviously what I’m doing and what we’re looking at, and my description of Emily was that she is the absolute destroyer vocally,” Farrell said. “[She] can do all the things and can just do them in a way that seems so effortless and awesome.”

“Even more importantly, Emily just fits with us,” he continued. “It felt like we had known each other forever when we first started getting together, and it was just easy and fluid, relationally, in that sense. So for us, that was one of the biggest things.”

This endorsement marks a significant moment for Linkin Park as the band embraces a new chapter with Armstrong.

Musical Background

Documentation from biographical sources revealed Armstrong’s extensive musical journey before Linkin Park. She established herself in the rock scene after co-founding the Los Angeles-based band Dead Sara in 2005.

Her musical versatility shone through collaborations with The Offspring. She also made a notable contribution to Courtney Love’s Hole on their 2010 album ‘Nobody’s Daughter.’

Linkin Park Integration

AltWire documented Armstrong’s milestone debut with Linkin Park during a livestreamed concert on September 5, 2024. This performance introduced her as the band’s new co-lead vocalist.

The band released their album ‘From Zero’ on November 15, 2024. The record showcased Armstrong’s vocal talents within Linkin Park’s signature sound.

Fan Reception

Loudwire noted the enthusiastic response to Armstrong’s powerful vocals and natural chemistry with the band.

This positive reception has reinforced the band’s decision. Linkin Park now enters a promising new era with Armstrong as an integral member of their evolving sound.