Deep Cut

Neil Young’s Children And The Diseases They Suffered

Elif Ozden
By Elif Ozden 2 Min Read

Neil Young had to go through some tragedies due to his children’s diseases. His music was a reflection of his pain and a motivation to continue to stay strong for his children.

Young got divorced from his first wife Susan Acevedo in 1970. He then had a relationship with actress Carrie Snodgress until 1975. The couple didn’t marry and had a son named Zeke on September 8, 1972. Zeke was diagnosed with cerebral palsy shortly after he was born. This was only the beginning of Young’s children’s sufferings.

Neil Young’s Kids Have Been Fighting With Different Diseases

Neil Young met Pegi Norton in 1974. Norton was working as a waitress at that time. It was love at first sight, and the couple tied the knot in 1978. They welcomed their son Ben and later their daughter Amber. Ben was diagnosed with cerebral palsy like his older half-brother, and Amber got an epilepsy diagnosis.

Both Young and his children didn’t fall into despair and decided to move on. Young took his son Ben to his concerts and felt very happy about his son joining him. Amber also continued her career as an artist in San Franciso, and her father is her greatest fan and supporter.

Neil Young opened up about his son Ben saying:

“Ben has taught me you never give up. You can’t say ‘This is too hard.’ It can’t be too hard. There are so many kids with challenges that are so great and yet they just keep trying. So if I come up against something that’s hard to deal with, I can handle it, and it’s because of him.”

Young wanted to raise awareness about children with disabilities. He helped Pegi Young found The Bridge School, a non-profit organization to support their education.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Joe Satriani Chooses YouTube Guitarists Over Eddie Van Halen For Tour Prep

Trending

Ranking 6 Heaviest Five Finger Death Punch Songs From Worst To Best

With nine full-length albums, Five Finger Death Punch sold millions and received gold/platinum certifications as

Wolfgang Van Halen Clarifies Why He Didn’t Get A ‘Honeymoon’ With His Wife Andraia Allsop

In a recent interview with Ryan McCredden of the I-Rock 93.5 radio station, Wolfgang Van

Mike Portnoy Shares ‘Overwhelming’ Emotions Over Dream Theater Reunion

Dream Theatre recently announced that Mike Portnoy would be reuniting with the band via Instagram.

Twisted Sister Were Among The Least Proficient Musicians, Producer Tom Werman Explains

In a recent interview with Songfacts, producer Tom Werman recalled his production for Twisted Sister

Lzzy Hale Sets A Date On Halestorm’s Upcoming Album

In a recent chat with TotalRock's 'Hobo On The Radio' show, Lzzy Hale gave information

Lost your password?