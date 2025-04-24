Ozzy Osbourne Reveals Training Progress For Upcoming Birmingham Show

Ozzy Osbourne detailed his preparation efforts for his upcoming ‘Back To The Beginning’ concert in Birmingham during a recent interview on SiriusXM’s Ozzy Speaks. The legendary metal vocalist has not performed a full concert in seven years. He now focuses on rebuilding his stamina following multiple surgeries.

“I’m in heavy training for this [‘Back To The Beginning’ concert in Birmingham, United Kingdom] that’s coming up [in early July],” Osbourne said. “I haven’t done anything for — this will be seven years [since I played a full concert], and so I’ve been through all this surgery. It really is like starting from scratch.”

“Well, it’s endurance training,” he continued. “The first thing to go when you’re laid up is your stamina, so believe it or not, I’m doing two sets of three-minute walks a day and weight training. I’ve gotta get going, you know.”

The concert will take place in Birmingham in early July 2025. This performance will mark Osbourne’s first full show since 2018.

Osbourne’s determination to return to the stage emerges amid significant health challenges. These challenges have affected his mobility and performance capabilities in recent years.

Health Journey

People Magazine revealed Osbourne’s ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease, which became public knowledge in 2020. The condition has significantly impacted his daily life and performing abilities.

The Prince of Darkness maintains transparency about his health struggles. He has acknowledged that his mobility now requires assistance for basic movements.

Black Sabbath Reunion

The Los Angeles Times confirmed the Birmingham show will feature a special Black Sabbath reunion. The event will bring together founding members Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler, and Bill Ward.

This historic reunion elevates the significance of Osbourne’s intensive preparation. The event represents both his return to the stage and a potential final chapter in Black Sabbath’s legendary story.

Recent Updates

Our Mind on Music highlighted Osbourne’s current training regimen as a crucial recovery step. His focus remains on building the stamina necessary for a full concert performance.

Physical challenges have not deterred Osbourne’s commitment to this special show. His dedication to fans and craft makes this comeback particularly meaningful for both the artist and his audience.