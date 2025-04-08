Nikki Sixx Opens Up About Others’ Reactions To His Spiritual Journey

Mötley Crüe bassist Nikki Sixx shared his thoughts on spirituality in a recent statement on X (formerly Twitter). His spiritual beliefs have sparked surprising reactions from others, especially considering his well-documented past.

“I feel like when I mention spirituality, people are either really surprised or run for the door,” Sixx said. “Knowing my past, I’m still really surprised myself.”

The rock star’s candid statement reveals his personal evolution, marking a significant shift from his earlier days with Mötley Crüe.

Sobriety Journey

Blabbermouth highlighted Sixx’s impressive 23-year sobriety milestone. This achievement has become deeply connected to his spiritual awakening.

The bassist now uses his platform to inspire others who face similar challenges in their recovery journey.

Family Values

Loudwire revealed how Sixx’s spiritual path has transformed his family life. The musician now places his family schedule at the forefront of his priorities.

This shift demonstrates a fundamental change in his approach to life, where family values and spiritual growth take center stage.

Personal Growth

The Dad Edge documented Sixx’s remarkable transformation from his notorious past to his current embrace of spirituality and family values.

His journey stands as proof that profound personal change remains possible, regardless of previous lifestyle choices or public image.