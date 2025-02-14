Deep Cut

Once Bankrupt and Homeless, What Is Scott Stapp’s Net Worth Now?

Elif Ozden
By Elif Ozden 2 Min Read
Photo Credit: Annie Atlasman

Creed lead singer Scott Stapp saw significant financial highs and lows throughout his career. But, what about his current net worth?

Financial Challenges and Homelessness

Photo Credit: Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Creed became a very popular band in the late 1990s and early 2000s. They sold over 50 million albums worldwide with hits like ‘With Arms Wide Open’ and ‘Higher.’ Stapp’s earnings were substantial during this time.

Despite this success, Stapp faced personal struggles, including issues with substance abuse and legal problems. In 2014, he publicly revealed that he was homeless, living in hotels and his car, and had lost nearly everything. He claimed that his bank accounts had been frozen due to errors, and he’s without funds.

Rebuilding His Life and Career

Photo Credit: Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock

Stapp worked on overcoming his personal challenges after these hardships. He returned to making music, releasing solo albums, and performing live shows. He also reunited with Creed for performances, including a planned reunion tour in 2024.

Scott Stapp’s Net Worth Today

Photo Credit: Matt-Akana

As of October 2024, reports estimated Scott Stapp’s net worth to be around $1 million.

However, some sources suggest that his net worth could increase to $10 million by 2025, due to various revenue streams including his music career, book sales, concerts, tours, endorsements, and real estate investments.

