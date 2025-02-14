Brendan Yates: 5 Things You Should Know About Turnstile Singer

Frontman Brendan Yates plays a big role in Turnstile’s success. Fans know him for his high-energy performances, but there are some lesser-known facts about him that might surprise you. Here are five things you should know about Yates.

1. He Wants T.Rex to Play at His Funeral

Brendan Yates thought about what song he wants playing when he leaves this world. His choice? ‘Cosmic Dancer’ by T.Rex. The song tells the story of a person who danced from birth to death, and Yates feels connected to its meaning. He once said he’d like to hear it as his spirit ‘flies into the sky.’

2. He Takes Pride in Turnstile’s ‘Time + Space’

Yates believes that ‘Time + Space,’ Turnstile’s 2018 album and the title song, represents where he was both emotionally and mentally at that time. He doesn’t label that period of his life as good or bad, but he hopes that when he looks back, he’ll see that the positive moments outweighed the negative ones.

3. He Has Shared the Stage with Big Names

Turnstile toured with some of the biggest acts in rock and metal. In 2021, they hit the road with Suicideboys from September to November. In 2022, they were scheduled to support My Chemical Romance during their North American reunion tour. The band continued to tour heavily in 2023, opening for Blink-182 on the North American leg of their global tour.

4. He Played Nirvana for His Schoolmates

Long before becoming a musician himself, Yates was a huge fan of Nirvana. He and his friends often listened to the live version of ‘School’ from ‘From The Muddy Banks Of The Wishkah.’ The energy of the performance made a big impression on him. One day, he played it in music class for his schoolmates, and their reaction was pure shock — many of them had never heard anything like it before.

5. He Uses David Bowie’s Music to Lift His Mood

Whenever Yates wants to get into a better mood, he puts on David Bowie. He has even DJ’ed a few times and always plays Bowie’s music to start the party. He admits he’s not a great dancer, but that doesn’t stop him from enjoying the music.

Bonus: His 2025 Net Worth

As of 2025, Yates’ estimated net worth is between $86,400 and $100,000.