Deep Cut

Parkway Drive’s Net Worth: Who Made the Most Money?

Elif Ozden
By Elif Ozden 3 Min Read
Photo Credit: Dave LePage

Parkway Drive released seven studio albums, played countless tours, and built a fanbase over the years. But how much money have they made? And which member of the band has the highest net worth? Here’s what we know of Parkway Drive’s financial success and how much each band member is worth as of 2025.

1. Winston McCall – $5 Million

Source: Loudwire

Winston McCall, Parkway Drive’s lead vocalist, has the highest net worth at $5 million. Some sources list his net worth as $1 million, but the most recent estimates put him at the top.

McCall started Parkway Drive in 2002. He is also part of Rain Dogs, a hardcore punk band.

2. Ben Gordon – $4 Million

Photo Credit: Jason Squires, Getty Images

Drummer Ben Gordon has a net worth of $4 million. Gordon owns a home in Byron Bay that he bought for $2.45 million in 2019. The house was later listed for over $10 million, but it’s unclear if it sold. If it did, that could’ve increased his wealth.

3. Jeff Ling – $3 Million

Source: Guitar Compare

Lead guitarist Jeff Ling is worth $3 million. He joined Parkway Drive in 2003 and played a role in the band’s albums, including ‘Ire,’ which reached #1 on the ARIA Charts in 2015.

4. Luke Kilpatrick – $2.5 Million

Source: Guitar Compare

Rhythm guitarist Luke Kilpatrick, known as ‘Pig’ in the band, has a net worth of $2.5 million. He was one of the original members when Parkway Drive formed in 2003.

5. Jia O’Connor – $2 Million

Photo Credit: Alison Toon

Bassist Jia O’Connor has the lowest net worth in the band at $2 million. He officially joined Parkway Drive in 2006, three years after the band started.

Who Has the Highest Net Worth in Parkway Drive?

Source: HM Magazine

Winston McCall is the richest member of Parkway Drive with a net worth of $5 million. Ben Gordon follows with $4 million, and the other members fall between $2 million and $3 million.

TAGGED:
Share This Article
Previous Article Deryck Whibley Shares His Metallica Experience

Trending

Sebastian Bach Chooses Family Over Touring After Recent Marital Troubles

Sebastian Bach is wrapping up his fall 2024 tour for his latest album, 'Child Within

Ranking 6 Heaviest Five Finger Death Punch Songs From Worst To Best

With nine full-length albums, Five Finger Death Punch sold millions and received gold/platinum certifications as

Wolfgang Van Halen Clarifies Why He Didn’t Get A ‘Honeymoon’ With His Wife Andraia Allsop

In a recent interview with Ryan McCredden of the I-Rock 93.5 radio station, Wolfgang Van

Mike Portnoy Shares ‘Overwhelming’ Emotions Over Dream Theater Reunion

Dream Theatre recently announced that Mike Portnoy would be reuniting with the band via Instagram.

Twisted Sister Were Among The Least Proficient Musicians, Producer Tom Werman Explains

In a recent interview with Songfacts, producer Tom Werman recalled his production for Twisted Sister

Lost your password?