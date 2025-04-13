Sarah Uli: Who Is David Draiman’s New Model Girlfriend?

Disturbed frontman David Draiman’s romantic life has taken a new turn in early 2024. According to Loaded Radio, the metal vocalist officially introduced his new girlfriend, Sarah Uli, to the public. He shared a photo of the couple on Instagram with the caption “My lady, Sarah Uli” and a red heart emoji.

Draiman’s Recent Personal Life Changes

This new relationship follows significant changes in Draiman’s personal life. As reported by Blabbermouth, the singer’s marriage to model and actress Lena Yada began on September 25, 2011, and ended in 2023. The former couple welcomed their son in September 2013 and shared a decade of life together.

Modern Love Story Origins

Consequence reveals an interesting twist in their modern love story. Draiman and Uli connected through the dating app Bumble. The platform proved more successful for the musician than his experiences with Tinder. This shows how even prominent musicians navigate modern dating landscapes.

Sarah Uli’s Professional Background

Sarah Uli has built a strong presence in the modeling industry, particularly in Miami’s vibrant fashion scene. According to Disturbed Zone, she has achieved notable success in swimsuit and glamour modeling. Her accomplishments include a featured appearance as Miss January in Playboy Australia’s 2024 calendar.

Professional Development

According to Stage 32, Uli continues to expand her career horizons beyond modeling. She has accumulated five years of experience in the industry. She now takes acting classes to diversify her skill set and explore new creative opportunities.

Musical Legacy

Draiman brings significant musical accomplishments to the partnership. Wikipedia notes his impact on the heavy metal scene. He earned the 42nd position on Hit Parader’s prestigious ‘Top 100 Metal Vocalists of All Time’ list in 2006.

Social Media Presence

Uli maintains an active connection with her growing audience through her Instagram presence. She shares both professional modeling work and glimpses into her personal life. Her social media presence has gained increased attention since her relationship with Draiman became public. Fans from both modeling and music communities follow her updates.

The couple maintains a comfortable balance on social media. They share select moments of their relationship while protecting their private life.