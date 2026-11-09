Sepultura Bids Farewell With Jairo Guedz, Former Guitarist, Onstage

Sepultura played their final concert with appearances from musicians tied to their history, including former guitarist Jairo Guedz, and posted on Instagram after the show to reflect on the moment.

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The band’s last performance served as a celebration of their legacy and the work of everyone who helped build their career over the years. The show took place at Suhai Music Hall and marked the end of Sepultura’s time as a working band.

In a statement after the concert, Sepultura wrote: “Today wasn’t just the last show. It was the closing of a gigantic chapter in the history of metal, and one of the most intense and special journeys of our lives.”

“After so many years, so many stages, journeys, stories, challenges and moments that will forever remain in the memory, it is impossible to find words that translate all that was like to live that story.”

The band then addressed their fans around the world. “To the fans all over the world, our deepest thank you. You guys make every show worthwhile. None of this would have been possible without you. To the crew, to the friends and to everyone who’s been together from the start, behind the scenes, on the road, on the good days and the hardest: thank you for being part of this family. This story is also yours.”

“Today at Suhai Music Hall we said goodbye in a way we will never forget. There are the images, the memories, the friendships, and the certainty that we were part of something truly unique.”

Sepultura closed their statement by reflecting on the weight of the moment. “It was an honor to live and record a piece of this history. Thank you Sepultunation Thank you to everyone who was part of this journey. The end of an era. A story that will never end.”

The farewell concert brought together musicians from across the band’s history to mark the end of their career.

Sepultura had announced the farewell in December 2023, planning a global tour to mark the band’s 40th anniversary. The tour kicked off on March 1, 2024 at Arena Hall in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, with frontman Derrick Green explaining that the constant cycle of writing, recording, and touring had become robotic and unfulfilling. The band felt it was the right time to end rather than risk something going wrong internally.

The final concert was originally scheduled for the Mercado Livre Arena Pacaembu stadium, which seats around 26,000 people, but was moved to the smaller Suhai Music Hall, which holds just over 9,000. The night was designed as a grand celebration of Sepultura’s history, bringing together different generations, eras and artists who had become part of the band’s journey over four decades.

During the farewell tour, Sepultura also released the EP “The Cloud Of Unknowing” on April 24 via Nuclear Blast Records. The four-track effort was recorded live across the tour, with the band capturing 40 live tracks in 40 different cities during their 40th anniversary run. Guitarist Andreas Kisser described the EP as “very spontaneous” and free from commercial pressure.