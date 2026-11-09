Ian Gillan Says Procedure Was Successful, Needs Rest Before Deep Purple Return

Deep Purple frontman Ian Gillan confirmed that he underwent a successful procedure and will rest before returning to performing, he posted on Facebook.

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The message came after the band cancelled its remaining European tour dates. Gillan did not specify the nature of the procedure or provide a timeline for his return.

“Dear friends, I had a procedure yesterday which was successful,” Gillan said. “I now have to rest, in order to make a complete recovery and ensure that I’m as fit as can be before getting back to work.”

He added thanks to fans for their patience during the cancellation. “Thanks everybody for your patience and understanding. I really do appreciate it and apologize for all the inconvenience. Cheers, IG.”

The frontman shared the message as the band dealt with the impact of the tour cancellation on fans and venues across Europe.

Gillan was hospitalized before Deep Purple’s show at Leipzig’s QI Arena on October 31, forcing the cancellation of their date at Hamburg’s Sporthalle the following evening. The frontman explained that a medical problem in Leipzig required urgent hospital attention, but serious risks were involved in continuing the tour. Days later, the band confirmed that their remaining European and UK shows would also be cancelled.

The cancelled shows included four stops in Germany, performances in the Netherlands, four shows in France and five UK dates. The final planned European stop was November 25 at the Royal Albert Hall in London. At the time of the announcement, scheduled dates in Brazil, Chile, Argentina and Mexico remained in place.

Deep Purple released their 24th studio album, SPLAT!, on July 3. The record was produced by Bob Ezrin, continuing a streak that began with Now What?! in 2013. Gillan, drummer Ian Paice and bassist Roger Glover, all aged between 78 and 80, recorded the album alongside keyboardist Don Airey. The band was touring in support of the album when the medical emergency interrupted their schedule.