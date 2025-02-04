Sharon den Adel Defends Within Temptation’s Political Stance Despite Criticism

Sharon den Adel is committed to maintaining Within Temptation’s political stance despite facing criticism.

The singer explained that when the band started 30 years ago, they didn’t intend to be overtly political, though they were always inspired by politics, which influenced their music through metaphors. “Well, 30 years ago when we started, we didn’t want to be that political or not that outspoken although we’ve always been very much inspired by politics and it’s always been in our music but more through metaphors,” she said in an interview with Heavy’s Angela Croudace.

She went on to share that politics has always been a part of their music, even if they didn’t often discuss it in interviews. The political climate of recent years, however, has made her feel that it’s necessary for the band to speak out. “And we didn’t talk about that much during interviews but it has always been something that inspired us because it affects so many people’s lives of course, especially the last few years what’s been happening in the world, it’s been to my opinion beyond crazy.”

Sharon compared today’s instability to the tumultuous times of the past, including the World Wars, but emphasized the global uncertainty they now face feels even more overwhelming. “So many things at the same time but it’s not like it’s the first time that this is happening in the world of course. We had the Second World War and the First World War and many other things happening in different parts of the world but what’s happening now is like there’s such instability and the world feels so unstable that we felt like more and more when we grew older eventually and at the point that we are now felt like you need to speak up as a band,” she said.

The singer added that the band feels a responsibility to use their platform to speak out for values that they stand for. “You have a platform and we stand for certain values and our fans know that. It’s important to talk about these things and to point out what where your point is or what your stand is in all of this craziness.”

In a 2023 interview with Summa Inferno, Sharon again addressed the criticism they’ve received for expressing political views, defending their right to voice their opinions. “Well, I believe in democracy. And I think also we have a voice, and I believe in debating. What I hope to do with this — we’re not lashing out or criticizing anything. It’s more like we try to keep the subject alive because just by talking about it, we can bring other people to new ideas or get a little bit deeper into the subject or start being interested in the subject and thinking about what is the right thing to do.”

Despite losing followers after sharing their support for Pride last year, Sharon expressed that she didn’t regret the decision. While she was surprised by the backlash, she appreciated that it helped remove those who didn’t support equality.