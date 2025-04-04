Tracii Guns Declines Autobiography To Preserve Rock Relationships

L.A. Guns founder Tracii Guns discussed his decision about an autobiography in an interview with Dr. Music. He emphasized his desire to maintain peace with former collaborators and peers in the rock industry.

“No. And I was with Rich Bienstock last night. He’s the guy that writes all the books,” Guns said. “And I was at his book signing — him and Tom Beaujour, they have a new Lollapalooza book out.”

“I did the math. To make it worth it, I would want a lot of money. To make a lot of money, I’ve gotta tell all the true stories. I don’t wanna do that,” he explained. “I love everybody I played with, regardless of how the relationships ended up. A couple guys I hate, but mostly everybody… I love Nikki, I love Axl — I love everybody. I would hate to tell stories that are 40 years old, 30 years old, 20 years old of crazy sh*t I saw or was involved in, and then have it somehow make somebody sad or angry or something like that.”

His extensive history in the rock music scene spans several decades of high-profile collaborations. This background explains his reluctance to share potentially controversial stories.

Early Days With Guns N’ Roses

Documentation from historical records reveals Tracii Guns’ crucial role in forming Guns N’ Roses. He served as a founding member before Slash took his position. His departure occurred during the band’s early stages and led to a significant lineup change.

His contributions helped shape the early sound of Guns N’ Roses. This period remains an important chapter in rock history, despite his brief tenure with the band.

L.A. Guns Legacy

Music journalists at Louder Sound highlighted Tracii’s greatest success with L.A. Guns. He formed and led the band through multiple incarnations. The group established itself as a powerful force in the Hollywood rock scene.

The band made a substantial impact on the glam metal genre. They continue to record and perform under Tracii’s leadership today.

Notable Collaborations

Research by Dig Me Out showcases Tracii’s work with various musical projects. His notable achievements include performing with the supergroup Brides of Destruction alongside Mötley Crüe’s Nikki Sixx. These partnerships solidified his position as a respected figure in the rock community.

His rich network of industry relationships supports his current stance. He clearly values these long-term connections more than potential profits from a tell-all book.