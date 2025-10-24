News

Tragic Details Confirmed in the Death of Limp Bizkit’s Sam Rivers

Bihter Sevinc
By Bihter Sevinc 2 Min Read
Photo Credit: Matt Bishop/The Rock Revival

Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers’ cause of death has now been clarified. According to TMZ, new details have emerged about the circumstances surrounding his passing.

Emergency responders from St. Johns County, Florida were dispatched to the scene and recorded specifics of the incident. Officials from both fire rescue and the sheriff’s department confirmed the nature of the emergency call. A spokesperson for the St. Johns County Fire Rescue told TMZ they responded to a call for a “nonresponsive person in cardiac arrest” on Saturday. A representative from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office added that “deputies responded to an attended death at that address.”

Cardiac arrest prompted the emergency response, marking a heartbreaking end to the life of one of rock’s most influential bassists.

Sam Rivers was a founding member and bassist of Limp Bizkit, forming the band in 1994 alongside frontman Fred Durst, according to Wikipedia. He was 48 years old when he passed away on October 18, 2025, leaving behind nearly thirty years of impact on the nu-metal genre.

As reported by Lambgoat, Rivers had been receiving medical care for a serious illness at his home when the cardiac arrest occurred. The “attended” classification noted by deputies suggests he had been under care for a terminal condition that was expected to worsen in a short time.

His bandmates expressed their grief in a heartfelt tribute shared by Blabbermouth, describing Rivers as a “once-in-a-lifetime kind of human” and a “true legend of legends.” Their words reflect the deep loss felt by those who worked closely with him over the years.

Rivers’ musicianship helped define Limp Bizkit’s signature sound, blending aggression and groove to shape the nu-metal movement of the late 1990s and 2000s. His passing marks the loss of a defining figure in rock music and a beloved artist whose influence continues to echo through generations of fans.

TAGGED: ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Sleep Token Earns High Praise from Lorna Shore Frontman Will Ramos

Trending

Adrian Smith Talks About The Differences Between Paul Di’Anno And Bruce Dickinson

Iron Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith discussed the band's vocalist transition in a recent interview with

Dave Lombardo Reveals Jeff Hanneman’s Crucial Role In ‘Raining Blood’

Former Slayer drummer Dave Lombardo has shared insights about the creation of the band's iconic

Puddle Of Mudd’s Wes Scantlin Suggests Fred Durst UMG Settlement

In a recent interview with Mark Strigl, Puddle of Mudd frontman Wes Scantlin discussed Fred

Disturbed’s David Draiman Gets Engaged During Live Performance

Disturbed frontman David Draiman surprised fans by proposing to his girlfriend Sarah Uli during a

David Lee Roth Claims Sole ‘Voice Of Van Halen’ Title In Tour Announcement

David Lee Roth has announced his upcoming 2025 American tour through a new promotional video

Lost your password?