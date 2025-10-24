Tragic Details Confirmed in the Death of Limp Bizkit’s Sam Rivers

Limp Bizkit bassist Sam Rivers’ cause of death has now been clarified. According to TMZ, new details have emerged about the circumstances surrounding his passing.

Emergency responders from St. Johns County, Florida were dispatched to the scene and recorded specifics of the incident. Officials from both fire rescue and the sheriff’s department confirmed the nature of the emergency call. A spokesperson for the St. Johns County Fire Rescue told TMZ they responded to a call for a “nonresponsive person in cardiac arrest” on Saturday. A representative from the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office added that “deputies responded to an attended death at that address.”

Cardiac arrest prompted the emergency response, marking a heartbreaking end to the life of one of rock’s most influential bassists.

Sam Rivers was a founding member and bassist of Limp Bizkit, forming the band in 1994 alongside frontman Fred Durst, according to Wikipedia. He was 48 years old when he passed away on October 18, 2025, leaving behind nearly thirty years of impact on the nu-metal genre.

As reported by Lambgoat, Rivers had been receiving medical care for a serious illness at his home when the cardiac arrest occurred. The “attended” classification noted by deputies suggests he had been under care for a terminal condition that was expected to worsen in a short time.

His bandmates expressed their grief in a heartfelt tribute shared by Blabbermouth, describing Rivers as a “once-in-a-lifetime kind of human” and a “true legend of legends.” Their words reflect the deep loss felt by those who worked closely with him over the years.

Rivers’ musicianship helped define Limp Bizkit’s signature sound, blending aggression and groove to shape the nu-metal movement of the late 1990s and 2000s. His passing marks the loss of a defining figure in rock music and a beloved artist whose influence continues to echo through generations of fans.