Sleep Token Earns High Praise from Lorna Shore Frontman Will Ramos

Lorna Shore frontman Will Ramos recently opened up about Sleep Token’s meteoric rise and their stunning live performances during an interview with Primordial Radio. Ramos discussed his early impressions of the band and how his perspective shifted following their breakout success.

“I never saw them live when they were still putting out those songs. As far as I knew, I thought they were only, like, a studio band or something,” Ramos said. “And I was like, ‘All right, cool, let’s go.’ I started putting down my covers, and then ‘The Summoning’ came out. And then it was just like, everybody was on board. Everybody was like, ‘Dude, this is so sick!’”

The vocalist went on to recall seeing Sleep Token’s electrifying sets at the Rock am Ring and Rock im Park festivals—an experience that clearly left its mark.

“It was huge. This is the craziest production I’ve ever seen. We’re standing there at the soundboard, and I’m looking up and I’m watching these guys. I’m like, ‘Thank God.’ First of all, they’re playing all the favorite songs that I want to hear, like ‘The Love You Want,’ and I’m singing my freaking heart out,” he said.

“I’m looking up at these guys, and they have freaking rose petals falling from the ceiling. The production value is massive. I remember I looked at my guitarist, Andrew, and I was just like, ‘All right, how many T-shirts do we got to sell to get to this level? Because this is freaking crazy.’”

Ramos wrapped up his comments by sharing his admiration for the group’s achievements and humility.

“So I’m really stoked that they’re doing well. We’re friends with a couple of them, and they’re all really nice people, and I’m just happy that they’re killing it right now. They deserve all the love that they got,” he said.

Ramos’s praise highlights Sleep Token’s growing influence in the metal world, celebrated for their dramatic live productions and genre-blending artistry.

Recent footage shows that “The Summoning” has become a central feature of the band’s 2025 Even in Arcadia Tour, serving as a climactic moment in their setlists. The tour has drawn acclaim for its meticulous stagecraft and emotional depth, with performances across Los Angeles, Oakland, Tacoma, and Detroit earning rave reviews for their precision and immersive atmosphere.

By merging intense musicianship with cinematic visuals—complete with details like the rose petals Ramos described—Sleep Token has redefined what a live metal show can be. Their evolution from an enigmatic studio act to one of the most captivating forces in modern metal underscores the enduring power of ambition, creativity, and emotional connection in music.