Lzzy Hale Celebrates Growing LGBTQ Support for Halestorm After Coming Out

Lzzy Hale, the lead vocalist of the rock group Halestorm, recently discussed the band’s increasing support from the LGBTQ+ community during an interview with Rolling Stone.

When asked about the visible rise in LGBTQ+ fans, Hale underscored the inherently inclusive character of rock and metal. She described how these music scenes have long functioned as open and accepting environments for individuals of diverse identities. “Absolutely. It’s wonderful. I mean that speaks to rock and metal in general, you know, it’s always been this safe heaven, this sanctuary,” Hale said. “You can look out at the audience any given night, and it’s all walks of life. The rock show doesn’t care who you like to kiss, what you like to wear, what you do for a living. We’re all the same.”

Hale acknowledged that her visibility has brought an unexpected role as a source of guidance for young LGBTQ+ fans. Many approach her with personal questions, including how to come out to loved ones. “It’s interesting because I don’t have all the answers, but you get kids coming up saying, ‘Hey, I’m trying to come out to my parents, what do I do?’ You give some sort of advice,” she explained.

She further opened up about her own experience coming out as bisexual, noting that the revelation happened unintentionally on social media. “When I came out, like I didn’t even talk to my parents about any of this stuff. I came out inadvertently over Twitter. Cause I was doing like an ‘ask me anything.’ Somebody asked me something and I’m like, ‘Well, as a bisexual woman…’ And everyone was like, ‘What?!’”

Hale concluded by emphasizing the significance of representation for fans who see themselves in her. “But yeah, it’s wonderful. It’s wonderful to see young people and all walks of life understand. It’s beautiful because it’s something that you didn’t necessarily strive for when you first started out. So be able to be something for someone, you know, maybe they see something reflected in me and give them a little bit of strength to be themselves.”

Public reporting from Louder Sound noted that Hale openly identified as bisexual in 2022, which strengthened her relationship with LGBTQ+ listeners and helped cultivate an increasingly inclusive fan community around Halestorm. Tone Deaf highlighted a sharp rise in LGBTQ+ audience engagement following her announcement, demonstrating the impact of candid representation within rock and metal, particularly for individuals who have long felt marginalized in those spaces.

Pink News has documented how fans frequently express gratitude for her openness, often sharing personal stories and seeking reassurance at performances. Hale regularly offers encouraging messages about “living your truth” on social media, positioning herself as a vocal ally and advocate within the rock world.

Her approach to advocacy centers on self-acceptance and pride. She encourages fans to embrace their identities as “superpowers” and to “own their weird,” a message that has provided meaningful support to queer listeners. Through both her visibility and her engagement with fans, Hale has contributed to a more welcoming atmosphere in rock and metal, illustrating that these genres can serve as spaces of celebration for every individual.