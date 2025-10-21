Type O Negative Keeps the Legacy Alive with New Live Record

Former Type O Negative guitarist Kenny Hickey recently shared exciting news for fans of the iconic gothic metal band during an interview with Loaded Radio.

Hickey confirmed that the group is in the process of creating a new live album, which is now nearing completion. “We’re actually working on a live album right now,” Hickey said. “Yeah, we’re in the mixing process… So I’m excited about that.”

He added that the project is coming together smoothly, with the visual components currently being developed. “[We’re] working on the artwork now,” he continued.

This moment marks an important milestone for Type O Negative fans, as the band continues to celebrate its legacy through new releases.

The forthcoming live album carries particular emotional weight, as it will feature the voice of the late Peter Steele, according to Lambgoat. The release offers fans a chance to once again experience performances by the band’s legendary frontman and bassist, who passed away in 2010.

Formed in 1989, Type O Negative became renowned for its distinctive fusion of gothic metal, doom metal, and hard rock. The band’s core lineup included Peter Steele on lead vocals and bass, Kenny Hickey on guitar, Josh Silver on keyboards, and Johnny Kelly on drums. With albums like “Bloody Kisses” and “October Rust,” the group built a devoted following and became known for its dark, witty, and introspective lyrics.

Steele’s death in 2010 left a lasting impact on the music world, as his unmistakable voice and bass style remain celebrated by fans everywhere. His unique sound has long been seen as nearly impossible to replicate, making any tribute or live performance a considerable challenge.

In addition to the live album, Sonic Perspectives reported that Kenny Hickey and Johnny Kelly have discussed organizing a tribute concert in Steele’s honor. However, they emphasized the difficulty of finding someone capable of matching Steele’s distinctive bass playing — a task they consider even more daunting than replacing his vocals. These efforts underscore the enduring influence of Type O Negative and Peter Steele, as new projects continue to honor their remarkable legacy.