Vinnie Vincent Accuses KISS of Ruining His Signature “Exciter” Solo

Former KISS guitarist Vinnie Vincent has publicly condemned the band’s handling of his contributions, particularly concerning the song “Exciter,” in a statement posted on Facebook.

The issue emerged after a KISS fan praised Vincent’s original performance on the track, prompting a sharp response from the guitarist that revealed deep frustration over how his work was treated. The fan had written, “No offense to the other KISS guitarists, but nobody else can pull off the ending to ‘Exciter’ like Vinnie did. Speed and precision.”

Vincent’s reply was blunt and angry, calling out the band for altering his original recording. “Those two greedslime royally fucked the song by not using my original solo,” he said. “They compromised the song with an unfit garbled mess of tired riffs. That was my exit door. Bye and good riddance.”

His comments suggest that the modification of his guitar solo was a key factor in his decision to leave the band. The post also underscores the lingering animosity between Vincent and KISS leadership.

Vincent’s remarks are part of a long-standing pattern of conflict with the band dating back to the early 1980s. The renewed debate over “Exciter” adds yet another episode to the decades-long feud surrounding creative control and credit.

According to Wikipedia, Vincent joined KISS in late 1982, replacing founding guitarist Ace Frehley during the Creatures of the Night album era and the following Lick It Up tour. “Exciter,” featured on Lick It Up (1983), was co-written by Vincent and Gene Simmons and showcased Vincent’s distinctive guitar style. His technical skill and songwriting were credited with revitalizing KISS’s sound, though his tenure was marred by mounting tensions with Simmons and Paul Stanley.

Vincent’s stint with the band ended in 1984 after the Lick It Up tour. Ultimate Classic Rock reported that he clashed with Simmons and Stanley over creative control, contracts, and compensation. Vincent refused to sign an employment contract, believing he was underpaid and denied fair publishing rights.

His live guitar solos frequently exceeded agreed lengths, irritating his bandmates. Although he was never officially signed as a member, Vincent later contributed as a songwriter to KISS’s 1992 album Revenge, before falling out with the group once again. Ultimate Classic Rock has noted that Vincent often speaks of his time in KISS with both bitterness and regret, while Simmons and Stanley have characterized him as difficult and demanding.

The latest dispute over the “Exciter” solo highlights Vincent’s enduring resentment toward KISS. His statement suggests that unauthorized alterations to his creative work were a major breaking point — one that ultimately led to his departure and continues to define his tumultuous relationship with one of rock’s most famous bands.