Vernon Reid Accuses Rush of Overlooking New Drummer Anika Niles

Living Colour guitarist Vernon Reid has taken aim at Rush for not acknowledging their new drummer, Anika Niles, in recent promotional content. In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Reid criticized the band’s handling of Niles’s introduction, pointing to a radio advertisement for Rush concert tickets that mentioned only founding members Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee.

The ad made no mention of Niles, who has stepped into the monumental role once held by the late Neil Peart. “I heard a radio style add for Rush tix going on sale, that only mentions Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee. No mention of Anika Niles at all,” Reid said. “I found this disturbing given the sheer enormity of the grace under pressure she has to possess. An ‘introducing Anika Niles’ would have been cool.”

Reid went on to argue that this omission goes against the values the band has long represented. “It runs counter to what the band has stood for, for years, in not say her name,” he continued. “The fact that Rush is playing at all fairly demands that the drummer in Neil’s stead, not be treated as an anonymous cog in a cash-grabbing machine. Their legacy deserves better than that. Neil’s does.”

Reid’s remarks come as Rush gears up for their much-anticipated return to touring — their first live shows since Neil Peart’s passing in 2020.

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Rush decided to resume touring in 2026, years after Peart’s death. Peart had stepped away from touring after the band’s 2015 R40 tour due to health challenges and his exacting performance standards. In October 2025, Rush announced that German drummer Anika Nilles would join Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson for the reunion tour.

Wikipedia describes Nilles as an accomplished German drummer, composer, and educator who began playing drums at age six in a family of musicians. She gained recognition through her YouTube performances in the early 2010s. Before committing to music full-time, she worked as a preschool teacher and later earned a degree in popular music from the Popakademie Baden-Württemberg in Germany.

The Economic Times reported that Geddy Lee first learned about Nilles through his bass technician, who had toured with Jeff Beck — where Nilles also performed. After inviting her to rehearsals, both Lee and Lifeson were deeply impressed by her playing.

Lee and Lifeson have said that performing classic Rush songs with Nilles “felt alive” again, restoring their confidence to tour once more. As of now, neither Rush nor its members Alex Lifeson and Geddy Lee have publicly responded to Reid’s comments.

Reid’s statement has fueled a broader discussion about how legacy bands acknowledge new members stepping into the shoes of iconic musicians — particularly when the predecessor’s influence looms as large as Neil Peart’s.