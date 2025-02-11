News

Ronnie Radke Thinks Spiritbox Should Name The Band ‘Spinelessbox’ Instead

Deniz Kivilcim
By Deniz Kivilcim 2 Min Read
Photo Credit: Ronnie Radke/Patreon - Andy Ford

Ronnie Radke, the frontman of Falling In Reverse, recently took a shot at Spiritbox.

Radke criticized LaPlante and her band’s Grammy nomination on X, writing, “Y’all can get Spinelessbox to drop off my tour cuz I said tranny gay fag retard, but can’t stop me from winning a billboard award and can’t help them to win a Grammy. Got it.”

When a user sarcastically asked where his Grammy nomination was, Radke replied, “I’m not a black trans woman I’ll never get nominated.”

LaPlante’s Trans Rights Stance

Photo Credit: Tetralens/Metal Zone

Unlike Radke, LaPlante has openly supported trans rights and made public comments about it multiple times. When a user on X told her to stop talking about trans rights and just stick to making music, LaPlante mocked the user’s profile image, saying, “Seat’s taken, Anime Jesus.”

Spiritbox was nominated for a Grammy in the Best Metal Performance category. The band competed against Judas Priest, Metallica, Knocked Loose ft. Poppy, and Gojira. Although Gojira won the award, LaPlante shared a photo with bandmate Mike Stringer, showing excitement rather than sadness about losing.

LaPlante is gearing up for a tour with Spiritbox, starting in London on February 13. Their new album, Tsunami Sea, is set for release on March 7 after the tour.

