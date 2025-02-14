Who Inherited Malcolm Young’s Money And Estates?

AC/DC started as a local Australian band and became one of the biggest rock bands in the world. Even after retiring Malcolm Young and with his passing, the band made history.

So, who inherited his money and estates?

Malcolm’s Time In AC/DC

In 1973, Malcolm and Angus Young formed AC/DC, with Malcolm on rhythm guitar and Angus on lead. Their first lineup included drummer Colin Burgess, bassist Larry Van Kriedt, and singer Dave Evans. After several changes, they released ‘High Voltage’ in Australia in 1975, followed by ‘T.N.T.’ the same year.

In 1976, they released an international version of ‘High Voltage’ and ‘Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap’ in Australia and Europe. Their next albums, ‘Let There Be Rock’ and ‘Powerage,’ introduced bassist Cliff Williams. AC/DC’s big break came in 1979 with ‘Highway to Hell,’ their first US-charting album. It was also Bon Scott’s last, as he died from alcohol poisoning in 1980.

Brian Johnson became the new singer, and ‘Back in Black’ was released in 1980, becoming one of the best-selling albums ever. ‘For Those About to Rock’ followed in 1981, becoming their first US number-one album.

After their success, ‘Flick of the Switch’ underperformed. They followed with ‘Fly on the Wall’ and ‘Blow Up Your Video.’ Their comeback came in the early ‘90s with ‘The Razors Edge,’ featuring hits like ‘Thunderstruck.’

In 1995, Ballbreaker brought back drummer Phil Rudd. Five years later, they released ‘Stiff Upper Lip,’ the last album produced by George Young. After a long break, ‘Black Ice’ became their biggest hit since ‘For Those About to Rock’ and the second-bestselling album of the year. It was also Malcolm Young’s last album before retiring in 2014 due to dementia.

Net Worth

In April 2014, he became seriously ill and unable to perform for the band, and passed away three years later due to the illness. The rocker had a net worth of $100 million at the time of his death. Most of his net worth came from the sales of the band’s hit album ‘Back In Black,’ followed by ‘Black Ice’ and ‘Highway to Hell.’

Who Inherited His Money And Estates?

While there is no public information about who inherited his estates and income, it’s estimated that his children, Cara and Ross Young, inherited them.