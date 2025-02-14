What Happened To Francesca Tomasi?

James Hetfield and Francesca Tomasi’s 25-year marriage came to an end in 2022 when the Metallica singer filed for divorce. For a couple that had been together for so long, their split surprised many.

Most details of the divorce remained private since then. In the following years, unlike the famous rocker, Tomasi largely withdrew from the public eye, leaving many wondering what became of her.

A Private Life After A Public Marriage

Tomasi was a key figure in Hetfield’s life. The two met when she was Metallica’s costume designer, eventually marrying in 1997 and building a life together. Hetfield spoke openly about how she helped him mature, control his anger, and battle alcohol addiction. He even credited her with saving his life on multiple occasions.

That fairytale ended with their divorce though reports confirmed that the two remained in contact for the sake of their three children—Cali Tee, Castor Virgil, and Marcella Francesca. Today, Tomasi lives her life in private with them. She was last known to be living in her childhood hometown, Vail, Colorado, but whether she still resides there remains uncertain.

James Hetfield And His New Relationship With Adriana Gillett

Hetfield, on the other hand, went through a difficult period after the split. He had emotional moments on stage, notably speaking about his mental health struggles during Metallica’s performance at the Boston Music Festival. Many speculated that the divorce had taken a toll on him, but over time, he seemed to find his footing again.

By April 2023, Hetfield was spotted with a new woman, Adriana Gillett. Their relationship was confirmed a month later when photos of them together surfaced online. Since then, the couple has been seen publicly on multiple occasions. Gillett has shared glimpses of their life together on social media, including a New Year’s post calling Hetfield the “joy of my life.”

They also made an appearance at Metallica’s Helping Hands show, where Gillett praised the event and Hetfield’s performance. Their relationship appears strong, and Hetfield looks to be in a better place emotionally than he was right after his divorce.