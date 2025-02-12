Who Is Tatiana Shmayluk? The Story Behind Jinjer’s Iconic Vocalist

Born in Ukraine in March 15, 1987, Tatiana Shmayluk is best known as the lead vocalist of the metal band Jinjer.

The band was formed in 2009, and it blends metalcore, progressive metal, and elements of death metal. Shmayluk’s voice playing a major role in defining their sound.

Rising To Fame

Before becoming the frontwoman of Jinjer, Tatiana was already singing and screaming, as her mother recalls. She grew up listening to Russian and Ukrainian pop songs on the radio. “My mother told me I started screaming when I was a very little girl,” she says. “I screamed so loud I had a hernia in my belly.” When she wasn’t screaming, she would sing along to the pop songs she heard, including the hit 1989 dance song ‘Lambada’ by Kaoma. “I still sing along [to that song] with great joy, although I do not know Portuguese.”

At the age of 8, Tatiana began taking vocal lessons and started singing more seriously. Today, she is known for effortlessly switching between aggressive growls and soothing cleans.

Jinjer became famous mostly for their song ‘Pisces,’ appearing in the album, ‘King Of Everything.’ The record, Jinjer’s second studio album, combines metalcore with elements of djent and post metal, and switches from clean vocals and growls.

Guest Spots

While the singer is known for her work with Jinjer, she has also featured as a guest vocalist on several tracks. These include ‘Through the Never (I Will Return)’ and ‘Horror of Daniel Wagner’ from Morton’s 2022 album, ‘Find My Way’ by Lions At The Gate, ‘Over and Out’ by Twelve Foot Ninja, and ‘Hello Death’ from Decapitated’s ‘Cancer Culture.’

Tatiana Shmayluk’s Net Worth

As of 2025, Tatiana Shmayluk’s net worth is estimated to be around $2.5 million. This estimate comes primarily from her music career with Jinjer, including album sales, tours, and merchandise. Given the band’s growing international popularity, it’s likely that Shmayluk’s financial success will continue to rise in the coming years.

Personal Life and Preferences

While it’s not easy to be constantly on tour with different preferences from other people, the singer tried to maintain a vegan diet to improve her relationship with nature, but eventually failed.

“I still try being vegan, but it’s really hard for me because I was raised in a family that was not very rich,” she told Revolver. “We could not afford eating meat very often. So when I stopped eating meat, I realized that I loved meat a lot. When I smell meat, it drives me crazy. Something inside of me forgets about animals, suffering, health, environment, and I just want a good piece of meat.” She also added that the health benefits are easy to forget, mainly because she has never felt them.