Why Are Overkill, Exodus, And Testament Overshadowed By Metallica And The Big Four?

Thrash metal’s golden era brought many iconic bands to the forefront. Yet, despite their undeniable influence, bands like Overkill, Exodus, and Testament often find themselves overlooked compared to Metallica and the rest of the Big 4.

Even though there have been discussions about expanding the Big 4 to include these bands, the fact remains that their fame and album sales never quite reached the heights of thrash’s biggest names. At least, that’s how Overkill’s D.D. Verni sees it.

Why They Couldn’t Keep Up

In a 2023 interview with MetalSucks, Verni shared his thoughts on why Overkill, Exodus, and Testament have been largely excluded from Big 4 conversations. “I’m not sure we get any credit… I always felt like ‘The Big Four’ were singled out because they sold more,” he said. “If we sold more records, then we would have been up there.”

The bassist’s words carry weight. Metallica alone has sold over 135 million albums worldwide, a number that leaves Exodus, Testament, and Overkill far behind in terms of sales. Of course, popularity plays a role in this too. Verni admitted, “We were all in the mix, but they were just more popular for whatever reason.”

Could They Be The New Big 4?

Despite their less widespread recognition, Overkill and their peers were just as crucial to thrash metal’s formation. According to Verni, their records came out around the same time as those from the Big Four, contributing to thrash’s growth. But as he noted, the larger bands sold more, and that made the difference.

Still, there’s a push for them to be recognized alongside the genre’s giants. Fans online often argue that these bands belong right there with Metallica, Megadeth, Slayer, and Anthrax. Testament’s Eric Peterson is already eyeing that spot. Back in 2014, he proposed, “We’ll make the new Big 4. It would be Testament, Exodus, Kreator, Overkill. There you go, new kids on the block.”

Big 4 Reunion Wishes

The original Big 4 hasn’t lost its appeal, though. Since their historic 2010 collaboration at the Sonisphere Festival in Europe, fans have been asking for a reunion tour or even a one-off show to relive that moment.

Megadeth’s Dave Mustaine has been particularly vocal about wanting another Big 4 performance. He’s mentioned it a few times, suggesting, “I think it would be really cool symbolically if we did something at, like, the L.A. Coliseum, even if it’s one show and that’s it.” However, while Mustaine is enthusiastic, the idea hasn’t gained much momentum with the other bands.

New Collaboration On The Way

The Big 4 members have all moved on to their own projects. Metallica is currently touring behind ’72 Seasons,’ while Slayer has stepped back, performing only a few select shows. With these bands focusing on their own music and tours, the chances of another Big 4 show seem slim.

That being said, they aren’t entirely finished with each other just yet. The trio will join forces once more for Black Sabbath’s reunion show at Villa Park in Birmingham, UK, on July 5. Other acts on the bill include Pantera, Alice In Chains, Halestorm, and Lamb of God.