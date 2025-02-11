Why John Lydon Is Angry At Sex Pistols’ Reunion

John Lydon is not pleased with the Sex Pistols’ decision to perform with Frank Carter. Speaking to Classic Album Review, he expressed his frustration over the band moving forward without him.

Lydon Dismisses The Band’s Reunion

“I wrote the f*cking songs, didn’t I? I gave them the image as the frontman,” he said when asked if the band’s spirit is lacking in his absence. “I am the voice what made the whole world sing.”

He further criticized the reunion, saying, “Now you’re going out… As they did the year before with Billy Idol. It’s just karaoke really. I would love to be embarrassed by high-quality songwriting from them.”

Lydon added, “They’ve had long enough to get that together now, haven’t they? But no, they profess their hatred for me but they can’t live without me. I am the punishment that goes on giving [Laughs].”

Sex Pistols Move Forward Without Lydon

Paul Cook, Steve Jones, and Glen Matlock announced two reunion shows on June 3, 2024, at Bush Hall under the name Frank Carter and Sex Pistols. The gigs featured Frank Carter of Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes and Gallows in place of Lydon.

A source told The Sun that Lydon was upset about the band continuing without him. “These Pistols gigs aren’t just for charity, they’re to show Rotten how rotten they think he’s been to the rest of the band over the years by battling to stop them earning royalties from their music.”

The source added, “Rotten thinks he IS the Pistols and has the rights to all their music, but these gigs will show they don’t need him anymore. In typical fashion, John has told pals he thinks the upcoming gigs will be bollocks.”

Matlock Responds To Lydon’s Criticism

Glen Matlock later reacted to Lydon’s remarks, stating, “Well, he was wrong, wasn’t he, because they were good.” He continued, “There’s probably been a few little ‘use of the name’ rights issues, which have been scattered around, but we’ve sorted that one out. John’s made his bed – he can lie in it. He’s happy doing his Public Image stuff. Good luck to him.”

In January 2025, Sex Pistols announced their first Australian tour in nearly 30 years, set for April 2025.