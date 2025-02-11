Why David Gilmour Doesn’t Need Pink Floyd Reunion

It’s been nearly three decades since Pink Floyd released their last album with David Gilmour. Fans still hope for a reunion, but Gilmour made it clear that he’s moved on. In 2024, he proved that he doesn’t need Pink Floyd to stay successful. With a new album, a sold-out tour, and strong fan support, he is doing just fine on his own.

His Solo Career is Thriving

David Gilmour released his fifth solo album, ‘Luck and Strange,’ on September 6, 2024. The album was recorded over five months in Brighton and London with producer Charlie Andrew. Gilmour said Andrew pushed him musically and wasn’t intimidated by his past with Pink Floyd.

The album includes lyrics written by his wife, Polly Samson, and musical contributions from his children. His daughter Romany Gilmour played the harp and sang, while his son, Charlie Gilmour, wrote some lyrics. One track even features keyboards recorded in 2007 by Pink Floyd’s late keyboardist, Richard Wright.

Gilmour himself said that ‘Luck and Strange’ is his best work since ‘The Dark Side of the Moon.’ The album was a success, reaching number one on the UK Albums Chart — his third solo album to do so. Singles like ‘The Piper’s Call,’ ‘Between Two Points,’ and ‘Dark and Velvet Nights’ gained attention among fans.

A Sold-Out Tour Without Pink Floyd

Gilmour hit the road for the ‘Luck and Strange’ tour shortly after the album’s release. It began on September 27, 2024, with concerts in London, Rome, Los Angeles, and New York. He also performed two rehearsal shows in Brighton before the official start.

The tour was his shortest yet, with only 21 shows, but every venue sold out. The Royal Albert Hall, Hollywood Bowl, Madison Square Garden, and the newly built Intuit Dome were packed with fans. Demand was so high that additional dates were added in Los Angeles and New York.

For this tour, Gilmour made some changes. He replaced several musicians in his band, saying he wanted more creativity instead of simply recreating old recordings. His band included:

Guy Pratt (bass)

Greg Phillinganes & Rob Gentry (keyboards)

Adam Betts (drums)

Ben Worsley (guitar)

Backing vocals by Louise Marshall, Charley Webb, and Hattie Webb

His daughter Romany Gilmour performed ‘Between Two Points’ live

Fans praised the shows and some even called it the ‘best concert ever.’ Fans loved how he performed his solo work while still including some Pink Floyd classics. He closed each show with ‘Comfortably Numb,’ and it remained a highlight for many.

Gilmour is Choosing His Own Path

Gilmour has no interest in a reunion despite being the voice and guitar behind some of Pink Floyd’s biggest hits. His tour setlist proves that he prefers to focus on his solo work rather than relying on Pink Floyd’s past.

Some fans noticed that songs from ‘Animals’ and ‘Echoes’ were missing. There’s a reason for that. Gilmour has never performed tracks from ‘Animals,’ and he once said he would never play ‘Echoes’ again without Richard Wright, out of respect for his late bandmate.

Many believe he also avoids ‘Animals’ because of its strong connection to Roger Waters, as he wrote most of the album. So, Gilmour is now choosing material that he personally connects with, and it’s clear that he isn’t interested in revisiting the past.

He’s Not Slowing Down

Gilmour isn’t just touring and playing old songs — he’s still making new music. In 2024, he contributed guitar to:

And he isn’t stopping there. He has already announced plans to record another album with the same musicians from the ‘Luck and Strange’ tour. Instead of looking back at Pink Floyd, he is focused on what comes next.

So, David Gilmour doesn’t need a Pink Floyd reunion because he has already built a strong career without it. His solo albums top the charts, his concerts sell out, and his music still connects with fans. He continues to create and perform on his own terms rather than relying on the past.