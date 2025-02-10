Why People Hate Ted Nugent

Ted Nugent is one of the most controversial figures in rock and metal history. Some know him for his music, but others focus on his outspoken political views, personal scandals, and legal troubles. He’s made statements and taken actions that upset many people over the years. Here’s a look at why so many dislike him.

His Political Views and Extreme Statements

Ted Nugent is a strong supporter of the Republican Party and has been vocal about his beliefs. He served on the board of the National Rifle Association (NRA) and often speaks out against gun control. He has also made harsh comments about politicians he disagrees with, especially Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

He called Obama a “subhuman mongrel” and said Obama and Clinton should be tried for treason and hung.

In 2012, he said if Obama were re-elected, he’d either be dead or in jail within a year.

At one of his concerts, he held what looked like assault rifles and told Obama to “suck on my machine gun.”

He has made racist comments, including saying Black South Africans “still put bones in their noses” and claiming that it might have been better if the South won the Civil War.

He called Black Lives Matter a “terrorist organization” and said they “don’t care about Black lives.”

During a 2023 Trump rally, he referred to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a “homosexual weirdo” while complaining about U.S. aid to Ukraine.

These remarks led to backlash and some venues even canceled his appearances.

Draft Dodging and Military Hypocrisy

Nugent grew up in a military family, but he avoided serving in Vietnam. He’s given different versions of the story over the years:

In the 1970s and 1990s, he bragged about dodging the draft by taking drugs, eating junk food, and defecating in his pants to fail his physical exam.

Later, he denied this and claimed he had a student deferment, but official records show he was classified as unfit for service due to failing his draft physical.

Despite avoiding military service, he has strongly supported wars and called for military action, leading some to label him a ‘chicken hawk’ — someone who supports war but refuses to fight in one.

Allegations of Predatory Behavior and Underage Relationships

Nugent’s past relationships with underage girls raised serious concerns.

His song ‘Jailbait‘ is about a grown man pursuing a 13-year-old girl.

He admitted in a Behind the Music episode to having affairs with underage girls.

Courtney Love claims she performed oral sex on him when she was 12 years old (though she later said 14).

In 1978, when he was nearly 30 years old, he started dating a 17-year-old girl named Pele Massa. Since they couldn’t legally marry, he had her parents sign papers making him her legal guardian.

These stories made many people uncomfortable with his past and the way he talks about young girls in his music.

Animal Rights and Hunting Controversies

Ted Nugent is a passionate hunter, but his actions are criticized by animal rights activists and fellow hunters.

He called animal rights activists “braind*ad squawkers” and once joked about shooting them.

In a radio interview, he called an activist a “worthless wh*re” and a “shallow sl*t”, leading to a $75,000 court fine.

He owns a hunting ranch in Michigan where people pay to hunt inside fenced-in areas. Many see this as “canned hunting,” which violates the idea of fair chase.

He was charged with 11 hunting violations in California.

In 2012, he illegally killed a black bear in Alaska, resulting in a fine, probation, and a temporary hunting ban.

He defended trophy hunting and mocked people who were upset over the killing of Cecil the Lion.

Even some hunters criticized him for not following ethical hunting practices.

Hypocrisy and Contradictions

Many critics say Nugent is a hypocrite because his words and actions don’t always match up.

He claims to be “drug-free,” yet in past interviews, he admitted to taking crystal meth.

He calls himself a “patriot,” yet bragged about avoiding the draft.

He speaks about morals and family values, yet he: Cheated on his wife and had to pay child support for a son he fathered during his marriage. Gave up two children for adoption before his first marriage (this became public in 2010).

He criticizes pop stars and calls them bad influences, but his own songs include lyrics about drugs, sex, and partying.

Gun Rights and Extremism

Nugent is one of the loudest voices for gun rights in the U.S., but his statements about guns and violence have been extreme.

He once said, “If you even mention gun control, you should go to jail.”

In 2016, he shared an antisemitic image, implying that Jews were behind gun control laws.

After the 2018 Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, he mocked the survivors who became gun control activists, calling them “mushy-brained children with no soul.”

He compared liberals to rabid coyotes and said people should “shoot one whenever you see one.”

Many of these statements led to calls for him to step down from his role in the NRA.

COVID-19 and Conspiracy Theories

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Nugent denied the virus was real and spread misinformation about vaccines.

He called COVID-19 “the Chinese sh*t” and falsely claimed that “nobody knows what’s in the vaccine.”

After getting COVID-19 in April 2021, he said he “thought he was dying” but still refused to get vaccinated.

In 2023, when a protester at one of his events mentioned vaccines, he responded, “Bring your needle up here, I’ll shove it up your *ss.”

Ted Nugent’s controversies go beyond just politics. His draft dodging, relationships with underage girls, hunting violations, extreme statements, and hypocrisy make him one of the most hated names in rock and metal. Some still support him, but many others see his actions and words as troubling. These played a big role in why so many people dislike Ted Nugent today.