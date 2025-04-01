News

William DuVall Remains Reserved About Alice In Chains’ Future Plans

Editorial Team
By Editorial Team 3 Min Read
Photo Credit: Joseph Arthur/YouTube

Alice In Chains vocalist William DuVall shared insights about the band’s upcoming performances on KLOS radio’s Whiplash show. DuVall confirmed the band’s May concert dates while maintaining a cautious stance about their future activities.

“Well, we’re excited for these dates we have coming up in May. We’re excited to get out there and see everyone,” DuVall said. “We are in regular contact and communication, and so we’ll just have to see what comes after May. I really wouldn’t wanna say anything more than that. But we’re excited about these shows in May. We’re really looking forward to it.”

The band’s reserved approach to future plans emerges during a period of diverse musical activities for its members.

Recent Studio Activity

Photo Credit: Jerry Cantrell/Instagram

Consequence noted that Alice In Chains hasn’t released new studio material since their 2018 album ‘Rainier Fog.’ This marks their longest gap between albums to date.

Guitarist Jerry Cantrell has sustained creative momentum through his solo career. His 2023 release ‘I Want Blood’ showcases both solo material and reimagined AIC songs.

Upcoming Tour Dates

Photo Credit: Jerry Cantrell/Instagram

SeatGeek revealed the band’s spring tour schedule. The lineup includes a performance at Mohegan Sun Arena on May 8th and an appearance at the MMR*B*Q festival on May 10th.

The tour continues with shows at The Pinnacle in Nashville on May 13th and Dothan Civic Center on May 15th. These dates represent the band’s first live performances of 2025.

DuVall’s Legacy

Photo Credit: Paste Magazine/YouTube

The band’s official website chronicles DuVall’s journey with Alice In Chains since 2006. He has become an integral part of the group’s modern era through his contributions to three studio albums over 15 years.

His collaborative work spans three major releases: ‘Black Gives Way to Blue’ (2009), ‘The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here’ (2013), and ‘Rainier Fog’ (2018). These albums have helped maintain Alice In Chains’ position as one of rock’s most enduring acts.

TAGGED: , ,
Share This Article
Previous Article Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Jack Sherman’s Cause Of Death
Next Article Dee Snider Reveals Internal Struggles During Twisted Sister’s Peak Era

Trending

Ghost’s Tobias Forge Reveals ‘Satanized’ Is Actually A Love Song

Ghost frontman Tobias Forge addressed misconceptions about the song 'Satanized' in a recent interview with

REO Speedwagon’s Bruce Hall Addresses Kevin Cronin’s Reunion Concerns

REO Speedwagon bassist Bruce Hall has issued a response to Kevin Cronin's comments about the

Sum 41 Frontman Shares Emotional Message Before Final Show

Deryck Whibley, Sum 41's frontman, shared an emotional farewell message on Instagram. The announcement aligned

Ted Nugent Questions Rock Hall’s Genre Diversity And Induction Choices

Ted Nugent voiced his concerns about the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's selection process

Bon Jovi’s Phil X Defends Tommy Lee’s Drumming Beyond Mötley Crüe

Bon Jovi guitarist Phil X discussed Tommy Lee's drumming abilities in a recent interview with

Lost your password?