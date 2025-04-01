William DuVall Remains Reserved About Alice In Chains’ Future Plans

Alice In Chains vocalist William DuVall shared insights about the band’s upcoming performances on KLOS radio’s Whiplash show. DuVall confirmed the band’s May concert dates while maintaining a cautious stance about their future activities.

“Well, we’re excited for these dates we have coming up in May. We’re excited to get out there and see everyone,” DuVall said. “We are in regular contact and communication, and so we’ll just have to see what comes after May. I really wouldn’t wanna say anything more than that. But we’re excited about these shows in May. We’re really looking forward to it.”

The band’s reserved approach to future plans emerges during a period of diverse musical activities for its members.

Recent Studio Activity

Consequence noted that Alice In Chains hasn’t released new studio material since their 2018 album ‘Rainier Fog.’ This marks their longest gap between albums to date.

Guitarist Jerry Cantrell has sustained creative momentum through his solo career. His 2023 release ‘I Want Blood’ showcases both solo material and reimagined AIC songs.

Upcoming Tour Dates

SeatGeek revealed the band’s spring tour schedule. The lineup includes a performance at Mohegan Sun Arena on May 8th and an appearance at the MMR*B*Q festival on May 10th.

The tour continues with shows at The Pinnacle in Nashville on May 13th and Dothan Civic Center on May 15th. These dates represent the band’s first live performances of 2025.

DuVall’s Legacy

The band’s official website chronicles DuVall’s journey with Alice In Chains since 2006. He has become an integral part of the group’s modern era through his contributions to three studio albums over 15 years.

His collaborative work spans three major releases: ‘Black Gives Way to Blue’ (2009), ‘The Devil Put Dinosaurs Here’ (2013), and ‘Rainier Fog’ (2018). These albums have helped maintain Alice In Chains’ position as one of rock’s most enduring acts.