Ex-Red Hot Chili Peppers Guitarist Jack Sherman’s Cause Of Death

Jack Sherman’s journey with the Red Hot Chili Peppers represents one of rock music’s more complex narratives. His story is marked by significant contributions and subsequent exclusions. According to Pitchfork, Sherman joined the band’s lineup in December 1983 after original guitarist Hillel Slovak’s departure.

Brief But Significant RHCP Career

Sherman’s tenure with the Red Hot Chili Peppers coincided with a pivotal moment in the band’s history. He played a crucial role in their first tour in 1984 while supporting their self-titled debut album, ‘The Red Hot Chili Peppers.’ This album would become his only recorded contribution to the band’s discography as a guitarist.

Rock Hall Of Fame Controversy

A contentious aspect of Sherman’s legacy emerged during the band’s 2012 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction. As reported by Variety, the induction excluded both Sherman and Dave Navarro. Each guitarist had recorded an album with the band. Sherman responded to this omission by stating it ignored their work of having “soldiered on under arduous conditions.”

Final Chapter And Financial Legacy

According to Legacy, Sherman died of a heart attack at his home in Savannah, Georgia, on August 18, 2020. He was 64 years old. Financial records show his net worth was estimated between $100,000 and $1 million at the time of his death. This figure reflects a career that maintained presence in the music industry, though not reaching the commercial success of his former bandmates.

The story of Sherman’s musical influence and artistic evolution reveals more nuanced details about both his career and the band’s early sound.

Musical Influence And Early Contributions

According to Ultimate Classic Rock, Sherman’s impact extended beyond his guitar work. He introduced the band to Funkadelic. This introduction significantly influenced their musical direction and helped shape their distinctive sound during their formative period.

Sherman’s approach to life and music created an interesting dynamic within the band. His macrobiotic lifestyle contrasted with the band’s more hedonistic tendencies. This difference created an underlying tension that later influenced their separation.

The Departure Context

As reported by biographical sources, Sherman left the band when Hillel Slovak expressed his desire to return in 1985. The band’s frontman, Anthony Kiedis, later revealed in his autobiography that they viewed Sherman’s role as temporary. This perspective stemmed partly from what they perceived as his lack of “punk-rock pedigree.”

This transition marked a significant turning point for both Sherman and the band. However, it did not completely end their professional relationship.

Post-RHCP Musical Journey

Sherman’s career evolved in interesting ways after leaving the Red Hot Chili Peppers. As documented by Connect Savannah, he established himself as a respected session musician. He collaborated with legendary artists including Bob Dylan on ‘Knocked Out Loaded’ and George Clinton on ‘R&B Skeletons in the Closet.’

Sherman maintained a professional relationship with his former band. He contributed backing vocals to two tracks on their 1989 album ‘Mother’s Milk.’ This collaboration showed that their earlier separation hadn’t completely severed their connections. Sherman spent his later years in Savannah, Georgia. He chose a more secluded lifestyle away from his earlier career’s spotlight.