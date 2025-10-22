Wolfgang Van Halen Sets His Sights on a Collaboration with Maynard James Keenan

Wolfgang Van Halen recently shared his excitement about the possibility of collaborating with Tool frontman Maynard James Keenan. The revelation came during his appearance on the Everblack Podcast, where he discussed potential future projects and reflected on his recent encounter with Keenan at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame ceremony honoring Ozzy Osbourne.

When asked, “Is there anyone else that you know you’d love to collaborate with?” Van Halen enthusiastically mentioned the Tool vocalist.

“I mean, recently after doing the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame fame thing for Ozzy Osbourne, I hit it off with Maynard, which is kind of crazy because he’s one of my favorite singers of all time,” he said. “Tool is a very important band to me.”

He went on to express his hope for a collaboration, effectively extending a public invitation to Keenan. “So, I had the opportunity to work with Maynard. I think that would be really f*ckig cool,” he continued. “I would be into that if he was into it.”

The connection between Van Halen and Keenan formed during a standout performance that united some of rock’s most accomplished musicians.

According to Consequence, the two artists performed together during Ozzy Osbourne’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony on October 19, 2024. Keenan took on vocal duties while Van Halen handled lead guitar, performing Osbourne classics such as “Crazy Train,” “Mama, I’m Coming Home,” and “No More Tears.”

As mxdwn reported, the all-star lineup included Chad Smith on drums, Robert Trujillo on bass, Andrew Watt on rhythm guitar, and Adam Wakeman on keyboards. Longtime Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde also joined the performance, making the tribute even more memorable.

Van Halen later reflected on the event and admitted the performance came with immense pressure. Blabbermouth noted that he was “incredibly nervous” to play at Osbourne’s induction, but he ultimately delivered a powerful set marked by explosive guitar solos that honored Osbourne’s legendary catalog.

While no official collaboration has been announced, Van Halen’s comments suggest the door is wide open. Given their chemistry during the Rock Hall performance and his clear admiration for Keenan, fans of both artists are hopeful that this collaboration may soon become reality.