Ghost’s Tobias Forge Sees the Next Generation Rejecting the Social Media

Ghost frontman Tobias Forge recently opened up about generational frustrations and the future of social media, sharing a striking prediction during an interview with Billboard.

Comparing Millennials and Gen Z, Forge reflected on what he sees as the defining issues shaping each group. “The big grievance of the Millennials is that we can’t afford to buy a house, but the Gen Z’ers’ big grievance is that social media ruined their childhood,” Forge said. “I do believe, I promise, you’re gonna see a big rebellion against this. Not now, not tomorrow, but when they’re in their 20s.”

He went on to discuss the consequences of growing up in a world dominated by constant digital connection. “Social media and connectivity in that way are gonna be so lame because it’s hindered their development,” he continued. “It’s hindered their freedom! It’s hindered so many things for them. If I can somehow be part of giving people the idea that there was a world before this s–t… and that it worked really well! We had tons of fun! It was actually amazing!”

Forge’s remarks echo a broader cultural debate surrounding the impact of social media on youth development and mental health. His comments arrive as Ghost continues to experience major career momentum.

According to Rocket Arena, the Swedish rock band recently announced their largest world tour to date, set for 2025. Kicking off in April, the tour spans more than 55 shows across the U.S., Europe, the UK, and Mexico. Officially announced on October 28, 2024, tickets for U.S. dates went on sale November 1.

The massive run follows the band’s RE-IMPERATOUR 2023, which concluded with two sold-out nights at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles. Nuclear Blast reported that those performances were immortalized in Ghost’s debut feature film RITE HERE RITE NOW, released alongside a companion soundtrack album, both now available for streaming and purchase.

Ghost continues to build engagement through various creative projects, including a series of YouTube webisode chapters. Recent episodes, such as Chapter 18: What A Fiasco!, expand the band’s ongoing storylines and mythos. The group’s official website also highlights their latest single “Satanized,” promoted alongside visually striking music videos for “Lachryma” and “Peacefield.”

Their 2025 setlist features fan favorites like “Peacefield,” “Lachryma,” “Rats,” and “Dance Macabre.” Many of these performances have been professionally recorded for a future release.

Forge’s reflections on social media and generational change add depth to Ghost’s reputation for theatricality and social commentary—continuing the band’s tradition of blending cultural critique with their dark, cinematic artistry.