Ace Frehley Was Battling Major Debt Before His Passing with Net Worth Far Lower Than Expected

Late KISS guitarist Ace Frehley’s financial difficulties were addressed during a 2024 interview with Chaoszine. The musician described how his monetary issues were restricting his ability to travel abroad.

He stated that complications with the Internal Revenue Service caused a delay in renewing his passport. “Well, there’s a good chance I can make it to Europe in late summer if I get my passport renewed,” he said. “I’ve been having issues with renewing my passport because I have some problems with the IRS [Internal Revenue Service], and it’s not really the passport bureau but the IRS.” Frehley also disclosed the scope of his tax obligations. “Since I owe the IRS a couple of hundred grand, and they just instituted a new law that if you owe more than $50,000, they won’t renew your passport,” Frehley explained. This regulation directly hindered his planned travel.

Reports estimated Frehley’s net worth at $1 million at the time of his death, according to Celebrity Net Worth. His financial standing appeared modest compared to that of his former KISS bandmates.

Gene Simmons’ reported net worth reached $400 million, Paul Stanley’s totaled $200 million, and Peter Criss’ amounted to $5 million. The contrast underscored the disparity despite Frehley’s decades of success both with KISS and as a solo musician.

The 2024 passport complications reflected a broader trend of long-standing financial challenges. Blabbermouth noted that Frehley’s IRS debt of several hundred thousand dollars directly blocked his passport renewal and disrupted planned international touring, while his legal representatives continued efforts to resolve the matter.

Federal legislation prohibits passport renewal for individuals who owe more than $50,000 in federal taxes. Oldies 93 FM reported that this restriction prevented Frehley from performing in Europe during the summer of 2024, leading to indefinite postponements. Previous setbacks had also contributed to his financial strain.

Parade documented that Frehley had earlier defaulted on $735,000 in mortgage payments and two years of property taxes, culminating in foreclosure. These prior events illustrated a recurring pattern of escalating debt during his later years.

Although recognized as the iconic lead guitarist of one of rock’s most commercially successful groups, Frehley’s struggles demonstrated the economic vulnerabilities many veteran musicians encounter. Sustaining income and managing wealth posed ongoing challenges. His experience functioned as a reminder of the necessity of careful financial planning even for artists who achieved significant prominence during their careers.