Arik Marshall Seeks Support as Eviction Threatens Former RHCP Guitarist

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist Arik Marshall is facing eviction and has launched a fundraising campaign to avoid homelessness. According to a statement on his GoFundMe page, the campaign outlines a series of hardships that led to Marshall’s current financial crisis, including the loss of his main employer and ongoing health struggles.

“Arik Marshall, musician/artist, best known as one of the former guitarists for the Red Hot Chili Peppers and vocalist Macy Gray, is facing eviction and possible homelessness,” the statement reads. “His employer (and best friend), whom Arik had worked with on both musical and cinematic endeavors for close to 14 years, was tragically killed by the LAPD.”

The statement goes on to explain how multiple hardships compounded Marshall’s difficulties. “The loss left Arik without his best friend and without his primary source of employment/income. During this difficult time, which was already impacted by the Covid pandemic leaving most musicians struggling to get by financially, Arik was also diagnosed with a serious health condition which left him with a weakened immune system,” the statement continued. “All of this triggered a bad period of depression and several years of reclusiveness. Arik struggled to find consistent work and fell deeper in debt to his landlord.”

The campaign’s organizers have called on the public and the music community for help. “We ask you to please make any donation you can afford to help Arik resolve his debt to his landlord and avoid living on the streets. Arik has been focusing on his overall health and he is doing much better. He is consistently looking for steady work and he is also available for guitar lessons,” they said. “We hope this reaches Arik’s peers who have worked with him in the music industry, anyone with a platform that can make a difference by simply sharing this and anyone who can contribute from the heart.”

The statement concludes with a reflection on the precarious life of working musicians. “The life of a musician is an often uncertain, unstable and unpredictable path, particularly now, when those who play their instrument from the heart are in such less demand than in days of yore, but with your kindness and contribution, Arik is hoping he can ‘right the ship’ in this trying time of stormy seas,” the organizers wrote.

The GoFundMe campaign has set a goal of $20,000 and has raised nearly $3,000 to date. Marshall’s story underscores the financial instability that often comes with a music career, even for artists who have performed with major acts.

According to Wikipedia, Marshall played guitar for the Red Hot Chili Peppers from June 1992 to May 1993, stepping in after John Frusciante’s abrupt departure during the Blood Sugar Sex Magik world tour. During his tenure, he toured extensively with the band, including the full 1992 Lollapalooza tour and shows across Europe, America, and Oceania.

Although Marshall never recorded a studio album with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Mixdown Magazine noted that his contributions were critical in helping the band complete the Blood Sugar Sex Magik tour. His live performances earned praise from vocalist Anthony Kiedis and bassist Flea for his professionalism and ability to keep up on stage. However, creative differences led to his departure in early 1993. He was succeeded by Jesse Tobias, whose tenure was brief before Dave Navarro joined the band.

RHCP Sessions has described Marshall’s period with the group as a “bridge” era, keeping the band together during a turbulent lineup transition and helping maintain momentum after their breakout success.

Following his time with the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Marshall collaborated with artists like Macy Gray and pursued other musical projects. His current situation serves as a reminder of the unpredictable financial realities faced by many working musicians, regardless of past acclaim.