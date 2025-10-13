Geddy Lee Opens Up About Choosing Anika Nilles to Carry Neil Peart’s Legacy

Rush bassist and vocalist Geddy Lee recently discussed the band’s choice to bring drummer Anika Nilles onboard for their reunion tour, explaining how they found someone who could honor the legacy of the late Neil Peart. The revelation came during an interview featured on the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame’s YouTube channel.

Lee shared that the band’s goal wasn’t to replicate their past but to celebrate it: “Well, our idea was not to try to be Rush 2.0, just to pay homage to our music, pay homage to our lost brother and represent the songs and celebrate the songs,” Lee said. “I haven’t talked about this before, but… So, my bass tech Skully [John McIntosh] was working with Jeff Beck. He was on tour with him for a few years. And on the last tour he was playing with this drummer named Anika Nilles — an incredible drummer.”

Lee recalled learning about Nilles through his bass technician’s excitement and praise. “And he would come home, he would rave about her, what a brilliant player she was and great person, and blah, blah, blah. So I kind of looked her up. And she’s all over YouTube. She’s fairly well known in her own world of music. And then we started talking about playing again. I said to Al, I said, ‘Check her out. Maybe that’s an interesting way to go,’” he continued.

The band took a measured approach, experimenting with Nilles before fully committing to the tour.

“So one thing led to another, and when we made the decision we wanted to see if it would work, what’s it like to play with another drummer — we’d had that experience, of course, at the Taylor Hawkins tributes [in September 2022]. So we know how difficult it is — no matter who the drummer is, they all have their own perception of what it’s like to play a Rush song, and they may not line up with the way we play Rush songs.” “So whoever we were going to choose was going to be difficult and there’s going to be like a translation. And so we very secretly brought Anika to Canada. And it wasn’t an audition, ’cause at that point we weren’t really sure that we were going to tour. It was all an experiment. Anyway, I’m very happy to say that she is fantastic to play with. And we’ve had now a number of sessions with her and we are going to go on the road with her,” Lee explained.

He went on to highlight what makes Nilles a perfect fit for the role and the effort required to capture Peart’s distinctive style.

“I think she’s a remarkable story. And she’s much younger than us… And I like that, that she came to Rush music without any preconceptions. It also made it very difficult, ’cause we had to explain nuances and work on subtleties, and she had to really try to get into Neil’s headspace and his feel. A lot of drummers can play Neil’s drum fills, but to combine that with the feel of those songs, so that it feels the way you guys wanna hear those songs, that’s work — that requires work. And so she’s winning,” he said.

For Lee and guitarist Alex Lifeson, deciding to reform Rush marked a major emotional shift. Continuing without Peart once seemed impossible. However, their perspective began to change after positive experiences performing with other drummers at events like the South Park 25th anniversary and the Taylor Hawkins tribute shows in 2022. Lifeson’s recovery following stomach surgery in 2023 further made the reunion feasible.

The introduction of Nilles was a thoughtful process rather than a quick decision. Lee’s bass tech connected her with the band after touring with Jeff Beck, where Nilles had performed on drums. The group held several studio sessions to test their chemistry, and, according to Rush Is A Band, they were deeply impressed by her exceptional talent and musical understanding — qualities that made her the right person to carry Neil Peart’s legacy forward.

Peart’s influence remains deeply embedded in Rush’s identity. Their intricate compositions continue to challenge musicians and inspire fans. Through rehearsals and the reunion tour, Lee and Lifeson have found a renewed joy in performing, transforming their grief into celebration. Rush Is A Band reported that this process has reignited their passion for the music and reaffirmed Peart’s lasting presence in everything they create.

With Anika Nilles behind the kit, the reunion tour marks Rush’s powerful return to the stage — a balance of honoring their legendary past while embracing a fresh new chapter.