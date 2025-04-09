As I Lay Dying’s Tim Lambesis Faces Petition Over Alleged Dog Abuse

Nearly 70,000 people have signed a petition on ThePetitionSite demanding legal action against As I Lay Dying frontman Tim Lambesis, as documented on The Petition Site. Home security footage allegedly captured Lambesis physically abusing his dog.

“A Singer Beat a Dog on Camera, After Being Released from Prison for Trying to Have His Wife Murdered,” states the petition’s headline. The campaign has nearly reached its 70,000-signature goal.

These allegations have reignited public interest in Lambesis’s controversial past and the band’s current challenges.

Recent Band Upheaval

Coverage from MXDWN Music revealed multiple members left As I Lay Dying in 2024. Their departures stemmed from concerns about Lambesis’s behavior.

The band subsequently withdrew from major festival appearances scheduled for 2025. Lambesis has stated his intention to continue performing with a new lineup.

Legal History And Attempted Redemption

Loudwire documented Lambesis’s efforts to rebuild his career after his prison release. He had served time for attempting to hire a hitman to murder his estranged wife.

In his pursuit of rehabilitation, Lambesis earned a social work degree. He also obtained certification as an addiction treatment counselor.

Current Controversies

MetalSucks reported on recently leaked videos showing confrontations between Lambesis and his wife.

The new incidents have undermined his previous rehabilitation efforts. Public attention has now shifted to the petition calling for an investigation into the alleged animal cruelty.