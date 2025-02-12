Brent Smith: Fred Durst And Lzzy Hale Deserve More Credit

In a recent conversation with Scott Lipps, Brent Smith highlighted Fred Durst and Lzzy Hale as underrated rock singers.

Smith Talks About Underrated Singers

Smith, the lead vocalist of Shinedown, named Johnny Stevens from Highly Suspect as an underrated artist when asked about his top five. Lipps agreed, calling the band great.

Next, Smith mentioned Chris Robinson from the Black Crowes. “Is it Robinson? I’ve always thought he was underrated,” Smith shared. Lipps responded, “I think he’s one of the greatest singers ever. One of my faves.”

Lzzy Hale And Fred Durst Get A Shout-Out

Smith praised Lzzy Hale, saying, “She’s super powerful, but she’s not just a belter. When she sings softly, I’ve always felt like she’s a bit underrated. She’s also an incredible guitar player.”

Fred Durst came up next as an underrated rocker. “It’ll be controversial,” Smith said. He explained, “People are like, ‘What?’ But there’s something unique about him, and I always go back to ‘Behind Blue Eyes.’ That was like a moment when I thought, ‘Wait a minute, hang on a second.'”

Smith’s number-one pick was Scott Stapp. “A thousand percent,” he said. “I think it’s their time. These younger generations don’t know who Limp Bizkit or Creed were back in the day, so it’s brand new to them.”

Last month, Shinedown announced their ‘Dance, Kid, Dance’ tour, which kicks off on April 25 in Des Moines, Iowa. The tour will stop in over 30 cities, including Nashville and New York, before concluding in Memphis on August 30. Beartooth will join for the spring dates, Bush will join for the summer dates, and Morgan Wade will open all shows.