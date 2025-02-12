Pete Evick’s Response To Poison’s 40th Anniversary Tour Concerns

Bret Michaels’ guitarist Pete Evick recently discussed the possibility of Poison’s 40th-anniversary tour in an interview with Jeremy White.

He explained that while 2025 marks the band’s 40th year, the delay in starting the celebration might make sense to avoid oversaturation. “This would have been a 39th year, why put all the energy into this and then still have to go out and do it again? It is the 40th anniversary, some of them would have to sacrifice a lesser impact and you don’t want that to be on the 40th anniversary, so it made more sense,” Evick stated.

Evick also mentioned Michaels had initially planned to take most of the year off, but things seemed to have changed unexpectedly. Now Bret did say he was gonna take most of this year off and it doesn’t look that way all of a sudden.”

Evick further shared his thoughts on drummer Rikki Rockett’s frustrations. “Rikki is without a doubt the one person that has the biggest problem with the solo band because he wants to be out there and play.”

He also shared his wish to have CC DeVille join the solo shows, stating he would step back and just play the chords while letting CC take the spotlight. “I ask Brad all the time to bring CC in to come I’ll sit back and just play the chords man and let him go because CC’s my friend and I enjoy playing with him. I think that the fans will get a kick out of those guys popping up once in a while. Bobby has shown up and played with us in the past.”

Rikki Rockett’s Frustrations with Bret Michaels and the Band

Michaels had previously announced the band’s 40th anniversary tour, promising a reunion of the original members. However, tensions arose when Rockett claimed in September that Bret Michaels was against the idea of touring in 2025, stating, “I keep getting asked why Poison isn’t touring in 2025. Simple answer: Bret doesn’t want to.”

Michaels had previously shared his enthusiasm about a reunion. He had plans for 2025, saying, “I think in 2025, 2026, one million percent. We’ll bring all the Poison greatest hits and make it part of ‘Parti-Gras.’”

Poison’s last tour was in 2022, where they performed alongside Motley Crüe, Def Leppard, and Joan Jett.