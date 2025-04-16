Chris Cornell’s Mother-In-Law Makes Serious Allegations Against Soundgarden

Toni Vasil, Chris Cornell’s mother-in-law, made strong statements about Soundgarden members in a recent Instagram post. She addressed the band’s silence and behavior following Cornell’s passing.

“Sad to see the comments from Soundgarden fans. Kim, Matt, and Ben—ignoring the fans. Chris loved you all so much. And as we all know: guilty people can’t speak. They’re guilty as hell,” Vasil stated.

“I look at Dave Grohl—how he speaks about fans with such respect, admiration, and love. Dave cried with his fans. Soundgarden? Silent. Eight years of waiting. And now we know why,” she continued. “For those three individuals—those without integrity—the darkness of what they did to Chris will never be forgotten. It was inhuman, evil, and vicious. That stain will remain in history for them.”

“Brothers do that we ask? Yes some do. And Chris’ golden heart didn’t expect them to go that far… Envy!!!” she concluded in her statement.

These allegations emerge amid a complex history of tensions between Cornell’s family and his former bandmates. Several significant developments have occurred since his passing.

The Band’s Discovery Of Cornell’s Death

MetalSucks revealed that Kim Thayil, Matt Cameron, and Ben Shepherd discovered Cornell’s death through a Facebook post. The news reached them while they were traveling to their next concert destination after their Detroit show on May 17, 2017.

The band members were still processing their previous night’s performance when they received this shocking news. They had no immediate warning signs of the impending tragedy.

Legal Disputes And Unreleased Material

WRIF documented the ongoing legal disputes between the band and Vicky Cornell, Chris’ widow. The conflicts primarily focus on the ownership of his final recordings and royalties.

The parties appeared to reach an amicable resolution. However, Cornell’s final musical works remain unreleased due to persistent disagreements.

Band’s Historical Dynamic

Kerrang highlighted the strong relationship between Cornell and his bandmates during their active years. Their collaboration was marked by mutual respect and recognition of each other’s talents.

The current situation presents a stark contrast to their earlier dynamic. The band once worked together seamlessly to create some of rock music’s most influential works.