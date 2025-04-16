News

Gene Simmons’ Son Nick Responds To KISS Fans With Brief Bass Performance

Photo Credit: Nick Simmons/Instagram - Gene Simmons/Instagram

Nick Simmons, son of KISS bassist Gene Simmons, addressed fan requests in a video on Evan Stanley’s Instagram Stories. The brief interaction highlighted the musical collaboration between Nick Simmons and Evan Stanley, son of KISS frontman Paul Stanley.

“There. I played bass,” Nick Simmons stated in response to KISS fans’ demands for him to follow in his father’s footsteps.

The video appeared on Evan Stanley’s Instagram profile. Nick performed bass sounds on a keyboard as a playful response to fan expectations. The two second-generation musicians have collaborated on various musical projects while creating their own artistic path.

This lighthearted response emerged during a period of significant career developments. Both musicians have demonstrated their commitment to creating unique musical identities separate from their famous fathers’ legacy.

Current Musical Ventures

Photo Credit: Nick Simmons/Instagram

AXS TV revealed that Nick Simmons and Evan Stanley have recorded 10 new songs together. Their collaboration started after they shared a cover of Simon & Garfunkel’s ‘The Sound of Silence’ on social media.

Emmy Award-winning songwriter Jacob Bunton joined the duo to enhance their songwriting process, Consequence reported.

Establishing Independent Identities

Photo Credit: Evan Stanley/Instagram

The musicians have clearly stated their intention to create their own musical path. Impericon Magazine noted their focus on developing a unique sound rather than recreating KISS’s style.

Evan Stanley demonstrated this independence by fronting his band, Amber Wild. The group recently served as an opening act for KISS during their farewell tour.

Recent Developments

Photo Credit: AXS TV/YouTube

The collaboration has attracted significant attention on social media platforms. Paul Stanley showed his support by commenting “Magic!!!!” on one of their recent performance videos.

Their project continues to generate excitement among fans. Nick’s sister Sophie Simmons has publicly expressed her enthusiasm about their potential future releases.

